Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day Partners with Park People to Cultivate Compassion Through Gardening

TORONTO, April 14, 2024 /CNW/ - In honour of National Gardening Day on April 14, Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day, a cleaning brand known for its garden-inspired scents, is proud to announce a partnership with Park People, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering vibrant and inclusive parks across Canada. The collaboration marks a milestone in the Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day Compassion Flower initiative—a quest rooted in using the power of gardening to grow a more compassionate world.

Through the partnership, Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day will sponsor 16 of Park People's volunteer-led community park groups in the Greater Toronto Area to steward parks and green spaces across Canada. Park People aims to inspire individuals and communities to connect with nature, promote wellness, and build stronger bonds within their neighbourhoods. The nonprofit prioritizes supporting groups that face barriers to accessing green spaces, like communities with limited services and lower-income levels. By leveraging the therapeutic and community-building power of gardening, both Park People and Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day are committed to fostering a sense of belonging, kindness and empowerment for all.

In addition to providing funding to improve green spaces in Park Peoples' communities, Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day created a lending library of gardening materials, which will roll out this spring, that includes pruners, shovels and gardening stools that localized community groups can borrow, utilize, then return for future use. These efforts will provide essential assistance to communities lacking resources that are eager to cultivate green spaces and enhance their local environments. As a part of the sponsorship, the brand will also donate a selection of hand soaps and cleaning products to Park People's spring programming.

The Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day Compassion Flower Project is named after the proprietary flower species the brand created, called the Compassion Flower. This new species is a hybrid between a pansy and viola. Alongside this, the brand created a line of cleaning products in the Compassion Flower scent, which is uplifting and sweet, filled with notes of lemon, violet and pansy, and comes in Hand Soap, Dish Soap and Multi-Surface Cleaner. The overall aim of the initiative is to remind people to be kind to themselves and one another, noting that, just like a seed, compassion can be grown—all it takes is a little attention and care, borrowing lessons from the garden.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day in our joint mission to create more vibrant, inclusive parks and green spaces across the country" said Wesley Reibeling, Program Manager of Toronto Networks and Partnerships at Park People. "The essence of the Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day Compassion Flower initiative really resonated with us: the idea that practicing compassion is a daily habit that can grow. It's the perfect representation of the important work our community groups are doing to enhance and protect parks and green spaces for all Canadians to benefit from and enjoy."

Taking the partnership one step further, a Park People representative will be on site for the Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day Compassion Pop Up at Stackt Market in Toronto next month from May 24-26, to educate about the group's work in local communities and host one of several complimentary gardening-themed workshops throughout the weekend that will be open to the public. The brand will also offer an interactive sink station to test out the garden-inspired hand soaps, provide samples and host a premium floral-inspired photo opportunity.

To stay up to date on all things Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day, find a retailer near you and learn more about the Compassion Flower Project, visit: https://mrsmeyers.ca/compassion-project/

About Mrs. Meyer's ® Clean Day:

Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day was inspired by Thelma A. Meyer, a real-life Iowa homemaker and mother of nine, who cherished her backyard garden and believed in a better way to care for her home. Inspired by the down-to-earth values of her mother, her daughter launched Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day products, which not only smell delightful but work hard and clean like the dickens. Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day's garden-inspired line in Canada offers a variety of products for home care to body care, including soaps, surface cleaners, room sprays, candles and laundry items. Products are made with essential oils, plant-derived and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are powerful against dirt and grime while being a pleasure to use. Garden-inspired scents add a little spring to your step while you care for your home. We all have to clean—let's make the very best of it. Find the latest products and scents from Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day at mrsmeyers.ca and check us out on Instagram and Facebook @MrsMeyersCleanDayCanada.

About Park People:

Learn more about Park People at parkpeople.ca.

