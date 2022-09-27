MRI Software Appoints New Managing Director of Canada

Marina Avisar to help guide the global PropTech firm's expanding Canadian footprint and facilities management strategy in North America

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology, announced that it has appointed Marina Avisar as General Manager, Facilities Management for North America and Managing Director of Canada. The new leadership role is key to MRI's strategic expansion in the Canadian market.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Marina to the MRI leadership team," said John Ensign, President and Executive Managing Director of North America for MRI Software. "This is an exciting time for our company, particularly in Canada, as we've continued to grow our footprint, product portfolio and employee base to enable our clients to thrive in a competitive market. Marina's extensive leadership background and track record of delivering tangible results will be instrumental to ensuring a future of sustainable growth and client success in the region."

Avisar, who is based in Toronto, brings over 20 years of successful leadership experience in technology companies, with progressive roles across multiple disciplines, including engineering, sales, operations and product management. Most recently, she served as CEO at MoveSnap, CEO at Interdev Technologies and Vocantas, and Managing Director at Aspire Software.

"MRI is a globally respected PropTech leader. I'm excited about the opportunity to join a company whose track record of innovation is as inspiring as its vision for the industry's future," said Avisar. "In addition to spearheading our facilities management strategy in North America, I look forward to continue building on the solid foundation already in place, ensuring that we're providing the products, services and support our Canadian clients need to stand out in a crowded market while securing, optimizing and streamlining their business."

Avisar's addition to the MRI leadership team underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its Canadian presence and resources to better serve its multifamily, commercial and occupier clients. In fact, over the last year, MRI acquired two Toronto-based companies, Findspace (2021) and Angus Systems (2022), significantly enhancing its commercial marketing and facilities management capabilities.

To further support its growth in the region, MRI will establish a new regional data center to enable Canadian clients to have their data hosted in country. The new cloud environment will be available in Q1 2023.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com.

Media contacts

For more information please contact the PR person listed below closest to you:

EMEA

Hugh Filman (+44 7905 044850) or Katrina Trantau (+44 7597 163076)

[email protected]

North America

Rachel Antman (+1 212 362 5837)

[email protected]

Australia and New Zealand

Heather Jones (+61 400 394 669)

[email protected]

SOURCE MRI Software