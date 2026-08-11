MR.SUB Brings Legendary Deli Flavour to Canadians with the New Marble Rye Double-Stack

Believed to be Canada's first nationally available marble rye sub at a quick-service submarine chain, the limited-time offering celebrates one of the country's most iconic sandwich traditions.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - MR.SUB is bringing legendary deli flavour to Canadians with the launch of the Marble Rye Double-Stack. Believed to be the first nationally available marble rye sub offered by a Canadian quick-service submarine sandwich chain, the hearty limited-time offering pairs distinctive marble rye bread with generous layers of pastrami, Montreal smoked meat, Swiss cheese, crisp pickles and signature Dijon aioli for a deli-inspired sub that's stacked to satisfy. The new sandwich will be available nationally starting August 31, 2026.

The Legendeli Marble Rye Double-Stack from MR.SUB

For generations, marble rye has been the foundation of some of Canada's most beloved deli sandwiches. From neighbourhood delicatessens to family lunches, its distinctive flavour and unmistakable marbled swirls have become part of the country's sandwich culture. Yet despite its iconic status, marble rye has rarely appeared on national quick-service menus. Until now.

"There's just something about marble rye," says Chef Anthony Leech. "The moment you smell it baking in our ovens, you know exactly what kind of sandwich you're about to eat. We wanted to pair it with ingredients that feel at home with that bread: pastrami, Montreal smoked meat, Swiss and a Dijon aioli that's both sharp and creamy."

While many limited-time offers chase the latest trend, the Marble Rye Double-Stack celebrates something different: the enduring appeal of timeless deli craftsmanship. It's a reminder that some of the best sandwiches aren't reinvented, they're rediscovered. Rich, savoury and unapologetically generous, it's a sandwich inspired by legendary delis and built for today's appetites.

"The best deli sandwiches are generous," says Leech. "They're the kind of sandwich you look at and think, 'I'm going to need two hands for this.' That's exactly the feeling we wanted with the Marble Rye Double-Stack."

The Marble Rye Double-Stack continues MR.SUB's commitment to honest food prepared with care. Every sandwich is made fresh to order using quality ingredients guests can see, customize and enjoy exactly the way they like.

Available for a limited time at participating MR.SUB restaurants across Canada beginning August 31, 2026, the Marble Rye Double-Stack invites Canadians to experience legendary deli flavour – freshly made, generously stacked and available only for a limited time at MR.SUB.

For more information, visit www.MRSUB.ca.

About MR.SUB

Founded in 1968, MR.SUB is a proudly Canadian brand known for serving fresh, hearty subs in a warm and welcoming environment. With locations across the country, MR.SUB continues to focus on honest food, prepared with care, and making guests feel like they belong – one sub at a time.

Follow MR.SUB:

Instagram: @MRSUBofficial / Facebook: @MRSUB / TikTok: @MRSUBofficial / Website: www.MRSUB.ca

SOURCE MR. SUB

Media Contact: Fabio Orlando, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, MTY Franchising Inc., 416.371.4463, [email protected], 2, East Beaver Creek Rd, Building 1, Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 2N3