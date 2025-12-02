MR.SUB Partners with the Toronto Sceptres to Champion Women's Hockey

Canadian QSR brand celebrates teamwork, community, and the athletes redefining the game.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - MR.SUB is proud to announce its partnership with the Toronto Sceptres of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), joining as an Official Partner of the team and becoming the Sceptres' Official Sub for the 2025-26 season.

The partnership unites two proudly Canadian brands that share a passion for community, teamwork, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. As part of the collaboration, MR.SUB will have a strong presence across the team's broadcast, in-arena, and digital channels – helping bring fans closer to the excitement of Sceptres hockey.

MR.SUB is the official sub and partner of the PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres for the 2025-26 season. (CNW Group/MR. SUB)

Fans can look forward to exclusive MR.SUB activations throughout the season, including the "Projected Lineup presented by MR.SUB" on the Sceptres' social channels and what is sure to become a new fan-favourite "Sceptres Win, MR.SUB is In!" in-arena promotion, rewarding Toronto supporters who show up in their team gear and present their game ticket the day after a win.

"We're thrilled to support the Toronto Sceptres as women's hockey continues to captivate fans across Canada," said Mackenzie Taylor, Brand Leader, MR.SUB. "At MR.SUB, we've always believed in celebrating Canadian stories and communities, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to champion a new generation of players who are redefining what it means to play the game."



Through this partnership, MR.SUB will enjoy prominent visibility via on-ice logo placement, broadcast exposure during CBC's Saturday night games, and dynamic in-arena and digital integrations throughout the season, all designed to connect fans with the brand they've loved since 1968.

"MR.SUB is an iconic Canadian brand with deep community roots, exactly the kind of partner we look for to help us grow the game in Toronto and beyond," said Chelsea Purcell, Vice President, Partnerships, PWHL. "We are looking forward to working with MR.SUB this season to celebrate our incredible Sceptres players and dedicated fans."



As the Exclusive QSR Sub Sponsor of the Toronto Sceptres, MR.SUB looks forward to fueling fans and players alike with the taste Canadians have trusted for more than five decades – because nothing goes better with hockey than a great Canadian sub.

About MR.SUB

Founded in Toronto in 1968, MR.SUB is a proud Canadian brand offering freshly made subs, wraps, and salads at over 200 locations nationwide. For more than five decades, MR.SUB has been serving Canadians with quality ingredients and authentic flavour – because when you're Canadian, you just get it.

About the Toronto Sceptres

Toronto Sceptres is one of eight teams in the newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), which was founded in 2023. The PWHL began its inaugural season in January 2024 and features the best women hockey players in the world. The PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide record for a women's hockey game. For the latest news and information on Toronto Sceptres, visit toronto.thepwhl.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

