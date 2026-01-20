MR.SUB Introduces MR.MONSIEUR: A Canadian Spin on a French Classic

News provided byMR. SUB
Jan 20, 2026, 15:00 ET
A warm, indulgent take on ham and cheese arrives nationwide January 12
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - MR.SUB is elevating a familiar favourite with the launch of MR.MONSIEUR, a limited-time sub inspired by the classic French Croque Monsieur and prepared the MR.SUB way.
Comfort-forward and generously layered, MR.MONSIEUR features tender ham, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, a rich, creamy sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan, served on freshly baked bread and toasted to golden perfection. It's a familiar flavour profile made warmer, richer, and more indulgent, without losing the simplicity people love.
"Ham and cheese doesn't need reinventing, it just needs to be done right," says Chef Anthony Leech at MR.SUB. "MR.MONSIEUR is our take on a classic: comforting, satisfying, and prepared with care. It feels familiar, but there's a delicious little extra going on."
The launch also highlights MR.SUB's Fired-Up ovens, which bring added warmth, texture, and consistency to toasted subs. The result is a heartier, more craveable sandwich that leans into comfort, especially during the winter months.
Rather than chasing trends, MR.MONSIEUR reflects MR.SUB's approach to innovation: elevating everyday favourites without losing what makes them comforting in the first place. By borrowing from a well-loved French classic and grounding it in familiar ingredients and preparation, the brand adds a subtle touch of sophistication while staying true to its roots as a dependable, welcoming sub shop. MR.SUB may not be fine dining, but it is a whole lot of fine eating!
MR.MONSIEUR will be available for a limited time at participating MR.SUB locations across Canada starting January 12, 2026.
For more information, visit MRSUB.ca.
About MR.SUB
Founded in 1968, MR.SUB is a proudly Canadian brand known for serving fresh, hearty subs in a warm and welcoming environment. With locations across the country, MR.SUB continues to focus on honest food, prepared with care, and making guests feel like they belong – one sub at a time.
Follow MR.SUB:
Instagram: @MRSUBofficial / Facebook: @MRSUB / TikTok: @MRSUBofficial / Website: www.MRSUB.ca
SOURCE MR. SUB
Media Contact: Fabio Orlando, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, MTY Franchising Inc., 416.371.4463, [email protected], 2, East Beaver Creek Rd, Building 1, Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 2N3
Share this article