MR.SUB Introduces MR.MONSIEUR: A Canadian Spin on a French Classic

A warm, indulgent take on ham and cheese arrives nationwide January 12

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - MR.SUB is elevating a familiar favourite with the launch of MR.MONSIEUR, a limited-time sub inspired by the classic French Croque Monsieur and prepared the MR.SUB way.

Comfort-forward and generously layered, MR.MONSIEUR features tender ham, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, a rich, creamy sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan, served on freshly baked bread and toasted to golden perfection. It's a familiar flavour profile made warmer, richer, and more indulgent, without losing the simplicity people love.

MR.SUB’s Limited Time MR.MONSIEUR. Not le Average Ham & Cheese. (CNW Group/MR. SUB)

"Ham and cheese doesn't need reinventing, it just needs to be done right," says Chef Anthony Leech at MR.SUB. "MR.MONSIEUR is our take on a classic: comforting, satisfying, and prepared with care. It feels familiar, but there's a delicious little extra going on."

The launch also highlights MR.SUB's Fired-Up ovens, which bring added warmth, texture, and consistency to toasted subs. The result is a heartier, more craveable sandwich that leans into comfort, especially during the winter months.

Rather than chasing trends, MR.MONSIEUR reflects MR.SUB's approach to innovation: elevating everyday favourites without losing what makes them comforting in the first place. By borrowing from a well-loved French classic and grounding it in familiar ingredients and preparation, the brand adds a subtle touch of sophistication while staying true to its roots as a dependable, welcoming sub shop. MR.SUB may not be fine dining, but it is a whole lot of fine eating!

MR.MONSIEUR will be available for a limited time at participating MR.SUB locations across Canada starting January 12, 2026.

About MR.SUB

Founded in 1968, MR.SUB is a proudly Canadian brand known for serving fresh, hearty subs in a warm and welcoming environment. With locations across the country, MR.SUB continues to focus on honest food, prepared with care, and making guests feel like they belong – one sub at a time.

