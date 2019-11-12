Mr. Rooter Plumbing Reveals Expert Tips to Help Homeowners Prep for the Busiest Time of Year

Leading Full-Service Plumbing Franchise Shares the Dos and Don'ts for the Holiday Season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- In an effort to help Canadians tackle one of the busiest times of year, Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighbourly company, released today their top expert tips on how to avoid and overcome the most common holiday home plumbing disasters. The number of calls Mr. Rooter receives from November through late December skyrocket, mainly in part due to the overwhelming number of guests and dinner parties homeowners are hosting and the unusual strain on toilets, sinks and appliances.

"As many start to plan their holiday feasts and family visits, it's important for hosts to also consider how the influx of people and dinners in their homes will impact their plumbing system during the winter months," said Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing. "From clogged sinks to frozen pipes, the chances for a disaster to happen surge during the winter season, so taking preventative measures will not only increase the likelihood of overcoming any set of challenges, but also ensure that you're fully prepared for what's to come."

To ensure homeowners don't end up with a plumbing mishap on their hands, Mr. Rooter revealed the top dos and don'ts for Canadians to consider as they plan ahead for guests' visits:

Toilets

Do: Keep the bathroom stocked with extra toilet paper, clean towels, soap, shampoo and conditioners for guests. Using candles or potpourri is a great way to limit unwanted smells as well as add a little extra décor to the bathroom.

Don't: Do not treat your toilet like a garbage can. You should never flush items such as wet wipes (baby and adult wipes), cotton swabs, dental floss, and band aides. If you find yourself with a clogged toilet, do not keep flushing as the toilet might overflow and instead, find a plunger (make sure you have a good connection with the plunger and the toilet) and begin the plunging motion with a good amount of force behind it. The goal is to push the blockage through.

Do: Use a sink strainer to effectively trap food and debris from the sink. Also, keep oils and grease from drains by allowing these to cool off and pouring it in a grease holder.

Don't: Prevent starchy foods, like pasta and potatoes, from going down your kitchen sink. These eventually turn into a pasty substance capable of clogging the drain.

Do: Keep the garburator clean during this time of year by pouring half a cup of baking soda, followed by a cup of vinegar. Pour boiling water down the drain to rinse away debris the fizzy mixture has loosened. You can also treat common smells from the garburator by deodorizing it with 10 drops of tea tree and lemon essential oils.

Don't: Avoid putting fibrous foods down the garburator, as these items are big contenders and tend to wrap around the blades, potentially damaging the motor.

Do: Insulate exposed stretches of pipe that come in contact with cold air in places like the basement, crawlspace and exterior walls. Slip on pre-split pipe foam to provide the insulation your pipes need to prevent freezing.

Don't: If a frozen pipe does burst in your home, don't wait to shut off the main water valve. The sooner you shut it off, the more likely you are to avoid thousands of dollars in damages.

