Mr. Lube donation helps keep BGC Canada Club vehicles safe on the road this winter

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Mr. Lube has partnered with BGC Canada (formerly known as Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) to help keep their vehicles in top driving condition this winter. BGC Club staff rely on their vans to deliver vital programming to youth in 70+ communities across Canada. To help get their fleet ready for the upcoming winter season, Mr. Lube offered free new Continental Tire winter tires and installation to their long-standing partner.

"Thanks to our various locations, and the quick and easy tire-install services we provide, we were in the position to help get BGC Clubs road-ready very quickly," says Stuart Suls, President & CEO, Mr. Lube Canada. "BGC staff were able to drive into our locations at their convenience and get same-day service, rather than having to plan their seasonal tire changes weeks in advance."

A recent survey by Mr. Lube further highlights the importance of all vehicles getting ready for the upcoming winter season. Thanks to so many Canadians returning to the office, more than 8-in-10 Canadians (83%) say they believe that roads will be busier this winter, and 65% even say they anticipate pre-pandemic traffic. Add to this that more than a third of Canadians (34%) expect to drive more this winter than last – particularly those under age 35 (47%) – and it quickly becomes evident why having winter-ready tires are a necessity.

"We need to do everything we can to make our vehicles as safe as possible," says Rachael MacKenzie-Neill, Vice President, Marketing & Development, BGC Canada. "This in-kind donation is incredibly helpful, as it will help our Clubs stretch their annual budgets. Inflation is hitting our Clubs hard, so we are very thankful for Mr. Lube's support this year."

Mr. Lube's recent survey also highlights the automobile-related sacrifices that Canadians are considering making this upcoming winter. Even though they anticipate busy roads, three-in-ten Canadians (32%) plan to delay purchasing new winter tires – or their winter tire change – due to inflation or budget constraints.

"The fact that about a third of Canadians are considering sacrificing safety this winter due to financial constraints is alarming," says Stuart Suls, President & CEO, Mr. Lube Canada. "As soon as the temperature drops to 7C or below, drivers need winter tires to minimize slipping and to ensure they grip the road in snowy and ice conditions. Driving without winter tires in cold weather is dangerous."

About the Mr. Lube survey:

An online survey of 1509 Canadians (1168 who drive or are responsible for the maintenance of a motor vehicle) was completed between August 26-28, 2022, using Leger's online panel. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e., a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1509 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada)

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing that focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With 167 locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. To date, the Foundation has donated over $6 million dollars to charities across the country. For more information about the company, please visit www.mrlube.com

