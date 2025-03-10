REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced a strategic partnership with SecPod, a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company. As a part of this partnership, Mphasis will offer disruptive vulnerability management services for its clients through SecPod's Saner CVEM platform.

Through this collaboration, Mphasis will enhance its vulnerability management services using SecPod's Saner CVEM platform.

Mphasis and SecPod Announce Strategic Security Partnership

This partnership addresses key enterprise challenges, including delayed risk identification, remediation backlog, and inefficiencies from siloed security tools. Saner CVEM consolidates multiple-point solutions into a unified, automated approach, ensuring continuous vulnerability detection, prioritization, compliance, and cyberattack prevention.

"We are excited to leverage Saner CVEM's capabilities to shift our clients from reactive to proactive cybersecurity, reducing complexity and strengthening their security posture," said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

Pramod Sridharamurthy, Co-Founder and Head of Strategic Alliances at SecPod, added, "Mphasis' AI-driven and cloud-native expertise makes them an ideal partner to amplify the benefits of Saner CVEM's Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management capabilities."

This partnership accelerates the adoption of advanced vulnerability management solutions, improving delivery capabilities, SLAs, and time-to-market for enterprises.

About SecPod:

SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity product and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in the year 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line continuous vulnerability and exposure management solutions that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs and the like.

For more information, visit https://www.secpod.com/.

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car" for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2™=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637607/SecPod_Mphasis_Partnership.jpg

SOURCE SecPod Technologies

For further information, please contact: Supriya Bhaskar Rao, Head of Product Marketing, [email protected]