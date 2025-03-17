MPG Sport to Unveil a Shop-in-Shop Experience at Sporting Life, Launching a New Era of Canadian Performance Fashion

WINNIPEG, MB, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - MPG (Mondetta Performance Gear) announces the launch of MPG shop-in-shops at select premier Sporting Life locations. MPG has been a proud vendor partner of Sporting Life since 2018, and this exciting new venture marks the next evolution in the partnership and collaboration between the two inherently Canadian brands.

Designed in-house at its Winnipeg headquarters, MPG's collections merge technical precision with modern aesthetics. With sustainably sourced materials and expertly tailored fits, each piece is crafted for movement, comfort, and confidence.

"We believe in empowering movement with each design," says Ash Modha, CEO at MPG. "Now, more than ever, it is vital for two homegrown Canadian companies to unite in a spirit of collaboration to celebrate the excellence and ingenuity that defines our nation. Our partnership with Sporting Life has been instrumental in helping us share our vision with more Canadians, and we're thrilled to take this collaboration to the next level with dedicated MPG shop-in-shop experiences."

The shops will showcase MPG's premium, ethically crafted collections, allowing customers to experience the luxurious feel of signature fabrics like Sculpt and Dreamweave.

"At Sporting Life, we are passionate about curating premium apparel that speaks to performance and style. " says Kara Anastasiadis, Vice President Purchasing, Sporting Life. "Our partnership with MPG aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the best in innovation, function, and style. As two proudly Canadian brands, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration and introduce dedicated MPG shop-in-shop experiences."

MPG's exclusive shop-in-shops will launch at the following Sporting Life locations:

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – Opening March 19

– CF Sherway Gardens – Opening March 21

– Hillcrest Mall – Opening March 24

– Mapleview Centre – Opening March 26

– CF Market Mall –Opening April 2

About MPG Sport

MPG (Mondetta Performance Gear) is a leader in ethical activewear, merging high-performance fashion with responsible design. A Certified B Corp™, MPG is committed to sustainability, quality, and community impact. Founded by refugee brothers Ash and Prashant Modha alongside Raj Bahl, MPG continues to champion environmental and social responsibility.

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is Canada's premier destination where sport meets style. Offering a curated selection of high-end fashion and performance gear, Sporting Life is dedicated to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service across the country.

