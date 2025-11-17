PICKERING, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Last week, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) began issuing more than 618,000 Property Assessment Notices (PANs) to property owners throughout Ontario. These notices reflect updates resulting from changes such as the occupancy of a newly constructed property, ownership transfers, school support selection, additions, or changes in property use.

Each notice outlines the reason why a property's assessment has changed. Those changes could be due to change in your assessment, ownership updates, or other factors. More information is available at mpac.ca/notice.

"MPAC is dedicated to empowering Ontario Property owners with transparent, reliable information about their assessments," says Carmelo Lipsi, MPAC's Vice-President of Valuation & Assessment Operations and Chief Operating Officer. "Whether you've renovated your home, changed ownership details, or updated your school support, your Property Assessment Notice reflects those changes. We encourage property owners to explore MPAC AboutMyProperty™ to better understand their assessment and reach out with any questions."

All Ontario property owners have access to MPAC AboutMyProperty™, an easy-to-use tool for comparing their property to others in their neighbourhood, understanding how an assessment was determined, and filing a Request for Reconsideration if they disagree with their property assessment. The deadline to file a Request for Reconsideration for the 2026 property tax year is March 31, 2026.

Through MPAC AboutMyProperty™, property owners can also explore MPAC's Property Pulse Dashboard -- an interactive feature that provides a broader view of property trends and assessment insights across Ontario.

The types of changes that would prompt a Property Assessment Notice can include:

a new property

an update to ownership, or a change in the school board support

change in assessed value, which may be the result of an addition or other improvements to a property

change to the tax classification, which may be due to the change in use of a property

change in tax liability

update to mailing address, lot dimensions, legal description, property location

update to occupancy, taxable tenant(s)

Property Assessment Notices going out this year continue to reflect the property's assessed value as of January 1, 2016. Municipalities will use these assessments for the 2026 tax year.

The Canada Post service disruption may impact the delivery of the Property Assessment Notices. If you think you should be receiving a notice, we encourage you to log in to MPAC AboutMyProperty™ to view it easily.

Coming soon: Moving toward digital notices

Recent amendments to the Assessment Act now allow MPAC to send Property Assessment Notices electronically. While property owners currently have access to their notices through MPAC AboutMyProperty™, the option to receive these notices digitally will begin in 2026. We encourage property owners to visit mpac.ca to register for MPAC AboutMyProperty™.

Visit mpac.ca to learn more about MPAC AboutMyProperty™.

Quick Facts

Property assessments for the 2026 property tax year will continue to be based on the January 1, 2016 assessed values.

618,360 properties will receive a Property Assessment Notice.

About MPAC

MPAC is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors.

Our role is to accurately assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario. We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying close to 5.7 million properties with an estimated total value of approximately $3.2 trillion.

SOURCE Municipal Property Assessment Corporation

Media Contact: [email protected], 289-539-0830