MPA Delivery Partners Selected for Hudson Tunnel Project, the Most Urgent Infrastructure Project in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, as part of the joint venture Mace-Parsons-Arcadis (MPA Delivery Partners), is pleased to announce that the team has been selected by the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) as the delivery partner for the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP). Together, the firms will coordinate among all stakeholders, contractors, and consultants to ensure that the project satisfies all GDC's requirements.

The Hudson Tunnel Project will improve capacity, reliability, and resiliency of commuter and intercity rail transit on the busiest section of the Northeast Corridor, which serves 800,000 daily passengers from Washington, D.C. to New York, New Jersey, and New England. A milestone project supported by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the project is slated to receive nearly $12 billion in federal funding, the largest investment in a mass transit project in modern history.

Greg Steele, Global President of Mobility at Arcadis said: "The Gateway Hudson Tunnel will be a model of resilient infrastructure to futureproof safe and sustainable travel along the nation's most economically vital corridor. Arcadis is proud to bring our extensive tunneling, rail, and transit expertise to support the Gateway Development Commission to facilitate the urgent delivery of this megaproject that will improve quality of life for communities that live and work in New York, New Jersey, and beyond."

Mark Fialkowski, President, North America Infrastructure of Parsons said: "HTP is a critical, once-in-a-generation project that will embody the excellence of our nation's future infrastructure. We look forward to partnering with the Gateway Development Commission on unlocking the full economic and societal potential of the Hudson Tunnel Project. As Parsons has done for 80 years, we're ready to continue imagining and delivering the future of transportation in New York and New Jersey."

Jason Millett, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Mace said: "We are honored to have been appointed by the GDC to play such a key a role on this historic program. We're inspired by their vision to revolutionize the rail transit experience for passengers on the Northeast Corridor, creating opportunities that will positively transform people's lives. From our experience bringing complex megaprojects to life around the world, we know the delivery partner model will provide the collaborative approach and certainty required for a program of this scale."

The project includes construction of two, 4.5-mile-long tracks and tunneling, as well as repairing Amtrak's existing North River Tunnel, which opened in 1910 and was damaged during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

MPA Delivery Partners is a joint venture between Mace, Parsons, and Arcadis. The delivery partner model has an internationally proven track record for helping public agencies deliver large-scale infrastructure projects.

Arcadis' team of rail and transit experts support clients around the world to deliver resilient and efficient rail and transit solutions. In the United States, we've worked on significant nation- building projects, leveraging our global expertise in digitalizing rail and transit networks to deliver modern and connected solutions for a more sustainable future of transportation. To learn more about Arcadis' rail and transit expertise, visit: https://www.arcadis.com/en/expertise/solutions/mobility/intelligent-rail-and-transit

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

ABOUT PARSONS

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact. https://www.parsons.com/

ABOUT MACE

Mace is a global company of consultancy and construction experts. It provides consulting and construction services for many of the world's most inspiring building and infrastructure projects and programs – from Olympic parks and iconic skyscrapers to state-of-the-art data centers, schools, hospitals and homes. The privately-owned company, headquartered in London, UK, has an annual turnover of £1.9bn. Over 30 years, its growth has been fueled by an adventurous spirit and the relentless pursuit of a better way. Today, the company employs over 7,000 people across four global hubs in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition, and its vision of leading the way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable world. Find out more at www.macegroup.com

