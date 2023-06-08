MP Ryan Turnbull to Champion Social Innovation and Support OOt's Mission of Promoting Social Connections in Alignment with Global Loneliness Awareness Week

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - MP Ryan Turnbull will be attending the launch party of OOt, a social impact startup on a mission to foster social connections in the workplace and beyond. The event, scheduled to take place on June 12th at Deloitte's office, coincides with the start of Global Loneliness Awareness Week ( https://www.lonelinessawarenessweek.org ). MP Turnbull's presence at the event not only highlights his dedication to championing social innovation, but also his ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and social progress within our communities, while raising awareness about the global issue of loneliness.

As part of his recent support of the $755 million Social Finance Fund, MP Turnbull recognizes the importance of initiatives that create positive change and address pressing social issues such as loneliness. OOt's mission aligns perfectly with this commitment, as they aim to end loneliness, promote mental health, and build social capital for Canadians.

The launch party will provide a platform for OOt to showcase its innovative approach to fostering social connections and its dedication to improving the well-being of individuals. MP Turnbull's attendance further emphasizes the significance of collaboration and innovative solutions in bringing about positive social change, particularly in light of Global Loneliness Awareness Week.

MP Turnbull's endorsement of OOt's mission underscores the importance of social innovation in creating a more connected and resilient society. Through his ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and social progress, he continues to inspire social entrepreneurs and stakeholders to drive sustainable change and build a better future for all Canadians.

"We are honoured to have MP Ryan Turnbull join us at OOt's launch party," said Thyagi DeLanerolle, Co-Founder and CEO at OOt. "His support and dedication to social innovation in Canada further reinforces our mission of promoting social connections and building a more inclusive and connected society, especially as we kick off Global Loneliness Awareness Week. We look forward to sharing our vision with MP Turnbull and collaborating to create a meaningful impact."

MP Turnbull's presence at the event will serve as a catalyst for the exchange of ideas and the cultivation of partnerships between social innovators, stakeholders, and government representatives. The launch party will provide an opportunity to discuss the importance of social innovation in addressing the challenges faced by our communities and the potential for collaborative solutions.

To register for the event, including press, please visit https://lu.ma/OOt-launch . Registration is open until Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 5pm EST.

For more information about OOt and its mission, please visit https://oot.live

About OOt:

OOt is a social impact startup dedicated to fostering social connections in the workplace and beyond. Through innovative solutions and initiatives, OOt aims to end loneliness, promote mental health, and build social capital for Canadians. By creating a more connected society, OOt envisions a future where individuals thrive and communities flourish.

