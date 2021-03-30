MP Irek Kusmiercyzk Partners with UBC

'Partners with the UBC on Equity and Fairness'

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - MP Irek Kusmiercyzk, Windsor-Tecumseh, ON. and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion discussed what we can do together to stop construction industry tax fraud, improve health and safety, and create a level playing field for legitimate contractors, Monday, March 29, 2021.

According to Chris Sutton, MRCO Political Director, "The underground economy in Ontario's construction industry undermines the province's fiscal position and hurts legitimate contractors. The primary driver of the underground economy is employers improperly classifying their workers as 'Independent Operators' rather than employees."

A study commissioned in 2019 by the Ontario Construction Secretariat estimates that annual revenue losses due to underground activity have increased by 30% over the past decade. Between 2013 and 2017, the Province of Ontario and Federal Government lost between $1.8 billion and $3.1 billion annually as a result of contractors operating in the underground economy.

MP Irek Kusmiercyzk has partnered with the UBC to raise awareness on equity and fairness and help find solutions that support ending construction industry tax fraud.

It is time for all of us to stand up against tax fraud in the construction industry. Learn more about how you can help protect construction workers and their families at www.stopthefraud.ca

