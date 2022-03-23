Moxies Makes Happy Hour Even Happier

According to a recent survey by Moxies, the majority of Canadians aged 18-34 (59%) typically went to Happy Hour pre-COVID. Also, more than half of Canadians (54%) who went to Happy Hour pre-COVID are encouraged ( and dare we say, happy ) to go to Happy Hour in the next three months to meet friends, family or colleagues.

Moxies' Happy Hour menu features 21 delicious food items and refreshing drinks starting at just $5! All Happy Hour menu items are served as full-sized dishes and are available in the restaurants' lounge and dining rooms. With signature favourites like Big Life Pints and White Peach Bellinis, to Cashew Chicken Lettuce Wraps and Shrimp & Vegan Tacos, there is a must-have for everyone at the table.

The health and safety of guests is the highest priority at Moxies. To ensure guests can enjoy Happy Hour with complete peace of mind, Moxies has developed Moxies PureClean, a guest assurance program that elevates their existing high standard of hygiene and cleanliness procedures to ensure guests can dine in and order with absolute confidence.

Canadians can catch up and unwind with colleagues and friends at Moxies' Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 2:00-5:00 pm (and daily from 9:00 pm to close at select locations); and are encouraged to visit Moxies.com to book a table for their next Happy Hour.

About Moxies

Founded in 1986, Moxies started as a small diner in Calgary, Alberta. Purchased by Northland Properties, Canada's largest privately-owned hospitality company, in 2004, Moxies is now ranked as one of Canada's top contemporary casual restaurants serving the modern diner with 54 locations across Canada, 3 in Texas, and 1 in Miami, Florida. Moxies is well-known for creating globally inspired menu items made fresh using in-house ingredients.

