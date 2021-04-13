Mowi Consumer Products (CP) of the Americas Expands Executive Sales Team

MIAMI, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mowi CP of the Americas welcomes Spencer McDonald as the new Director of Sales to lead incremental program expansion in the Americas across our seafood categories. The new addition to Mowi will make a team of three experienced and successful Sales Leaders in the organization joining Robert Clark - Director of Sales at CP of Americas at the Miami, FL Americas Headquarters, and Greg Dumais – National Sales Manager for the operations at the Ducktrap River of Maine Facility.

With over 25 years of experience in sales, business strategy and development, Spencer's most recent role was at Turkey Hill LLC as a Sr. Director of Grocery Sales and Alternative Channels, where he led a team of sales managers responsible for the frozen and refrigerated portfolios in the ice cream and refrigerated beverage categories His previous and vast involvement in consumer-packaged goods within major grocery store operations, will inject new best practices to the Mowi Sales Team that will continue expanding horizons in North America.

"Mowi is a recognized leader in Retail Seafood Category growth. As customers invest in their integrated Omni Channel approaches, we will continue to strengthen our executive sales team to be able to support them in achieving their goals", said Joe Fidalgo, Managing Director _Consumers Products of the Americas. "Mowi's pre-pack business continues to drive our sales growth and we are making a strategic step to develop programs for the Middle and West side of the country."

Mowi's three US located processing facilities and one located in Western Canada are strategically situated to support customers at both the National and Regional level and programs can be tailored to service the Fresh, Frozen and Smoked categories. The recent expansion of a skin-pack line at the Belfast, Maine HUB that continues to function as the smoking seafood facility, is another step taken recently to continue preparing to meet customer demand and incremental pre-pack business. "We are excited to welcome Spencer into the Mowi Team," said Robert Clark, Director of Sales based at Mowi's US Headquarters in Florida. "His CPG Experience will help drive forward what has already been rapid growth in the Seafood Category for Mowi. We have built some very significant nationwide partnerships and from the supply chain perspective, we can deliver any product, anywhere, nationwide. Our expanded sales presence will grow quickly to reflect that. Mowi's capabilities as an organization are incredible! Vertically integrated and with a variety of products to place in the retail space, we will take a fluid approach to continue developing more business and developing the seafood category."

As the seafood consumption in the US continues to grow, there are opportunities to reinvigorate this category. The MOWI brand will also be the focus of expansion in 2021-2022. The great success of 2020 in the E-commerce platform and the recent launch in brick & mortar this year bring more responsibilities to the executive sales team. Mowi will be developing programs with the MOWI Essential and MOWI Gourmet product line.

With over 35 processing facilities all over the world, Mowi will be taking advantage of all of our global competencies to continue to bring unique and innovative products to the US market. In line with Mowi CP of America's growth plans, Spencer will be instrumental in developing multi-channel partnerships. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will be a great complement to the company's Executive team.

