Pharmacare legislation includes universal access to contraception and diabetes medications.

SCARBOROUGH, ON, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians should have access to quality medicines, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay. People should not have to choose between paying for their medications and putting food on the table. Unfortunately, many Canadians are still forced to make this impossible decision.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, alongside the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to make essential and preventive medications more accessible and more affordable.

In February 2024, the Government of Canada introduced C-64, the Pharmacare Act, that puts forward the plan for the first phase of national universal pharmacare in Canada and the intent to work with provinces and territories to provide universal, single-payer coverage for a number of contraceptives and diabetes medications. The Pharmacare Act is a concrete step towards the vision of a national pharmacare program that will improve the health of Canadians and build a stronger public health care system.

Coverage for contraceptives will mean that nine million Canadians of reproductive age will have better access to contraception and support their sexual and reproductive health. Cost has consistently been identified as the single most significant barrier to accessing these medications and this cost is unevenly borne by women and gender-diverse Canadians. Pharmacare will give women and gender diverse Canadians freedom over their reproductive health.

Diabetes is a complex disease that has no cure, but can be treated with safe and effective medications. However, one in four Canadians with diabetes has reported not following their treatment plan due to cost. Improving access to diabetes medications will help improve the health of 3.7 million Canadians living with diabetes, and reduce the risk of serious life-changing health complications, such as blindness or amputations.

The Government of Canada will consult widely about the path forward and will work with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, and other partners and stakeholders to improve the accessibility, affordability, and appropriate use of pharmaceutical products.

Financial barriers should never be the reason people cannot access prescription drugs and related products. We are determined to work towards a plan where Canadians can obtain their medication as prescribed, regardless of where they live or if they can afford it. This is an important step forward to improve health equity, affordability, and health outcomes for Canadians, with potential long-term cost savings to our public health care system.

Quotes

"Canadians should be able to get the prescription drugs they need. Our pharmacare plan will help 9 million Canadians have freedom over their sexual and reproductive health. Our plan will make sure more than 3 million Canadians with diabetes get the medication to prevent serious complications and live healthy lives. This plan will build a stronger public health system, reduce healthcare costs, and get Canadians better health care."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Cost is one of the primary barriers for Canadians accessing medications for diabetes and birth control. Since 2015, we have been focused on making life more affordable for Canadians and supporting those who need it the most. Our Pharmacare plan aims to help millions of Canadians get the medication they need, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay. That's what fairness for every generation is about."

The Honourable Kamal Khera

Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities

Quick Facts

On December 18, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced the creation of the Canadian Drug Agency with an investment of over $89.5 million over five years, starting in 2024-25. The Agency will provide the dedicated leadership and coordination needed to make Canada's drug system more sustainable and prepared for the future and help Canadians achieve better health outcomes.

, the Government of announced the creation of the Canadian Drug Agency with an investment of over over five years, starting in 2024-25. The Agency will provide the dedicated leadership and coordination needed to make drug system more sustainable and prepared for the future and help Canadians achieve better health outcomes. On March 22 2023, the Government of Canada announced measures in support of the first-ever National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases , with an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to help increase access to, and the affordability of, effective drugs for rare diseases.

2023, the Government of announced measures in support of the first-ever , with an investment of up to over three years to help increase access to, and the affordability of, effective drugs for rare diseases. PEI residents have saved over $2 million in out-of-pocket costs on more than 230,000 prescriptions under PEI's $5 copay program, which was launched in June 2023 and reduced copays for almost 60% of medications regularly used by Island residents. These latest improvements are an important milestone of the Improving Affordable Access to Prescriptions Drugs (IAAPD) initiative that provides federal funding to PEI to improve access to prescription drugs and make prescriptions drugs more affordable for Island residents.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Contacts: Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176; Media Relations, Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709