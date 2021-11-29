Movember Virtually Closes the Market
Nov 29, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Todd Minerson, Country Director for Movember Canada ("Movember" or the "Charity") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Charity's fundraising efforts and close the market.
Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Fresh PR, Jo-Anne Stayner, [email protected], +1 604-603-0657; Movember Canada, Sonya Friesen, Public Relations Manager (Canada), [email protected], +1 613-808-1702
Share this article