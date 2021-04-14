Movember Urges Men Not to Let Pandemic Stop Life-Saving Conversations This Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

Charity teams up with Olympic hopeful Grant O'Gorman to share important awareness message

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Nuts. Junk. Gonads. Balls. Testicles. April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, and men's health charity Movember is reminding men to schedule some 'me time' and get to 'Know Thy Nuts'. This year, raising awareness is more important than ever. With the global COVID-19 pandemic raging on, Movember is using this time to encourage men - particularly young men - not to let disruptions caused by the pandemic delay potentially life-saving conversations when something doesn't feel right.

Testicular cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men, and it is estimated that more than 1,100 Canadian men were diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2020. Testicular cancer is relatively rare, but it disproportionately affects younger men. Delays in diagnosis may lead to more advanced stages, therefore more treatments and long-term side effects. While the outcome for men with testicular cancer is often positive, early detection is key. Yet a 2019 Movember study of more than 2,500 men globally, showed that over half in the at-risk age group (18 – 35) didn't know how to perform a testicular self-examination. And while COVID-19 does not impact the realities of testicular cancer, it very well may impact the willingness of men to speak with a family member or doctor if something doesn't feel right – a conversation that is key to early detection and survival.

"COVID-19 has impacted almost every element of our lives including the postponement of elective surgeries and the perceived availability of healthcare. We have definitely seen delays in diagnosis of testicular cancer. More men are presenting with larger tumours and advanced stages – and that leads to needing more treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy or major surgery," says Dr. Robert Hamilton, Urologic Oncologist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Chair of the Movember Global Action Plan 5 Research Steering Committee. "It's more important than ever for men to be aware of the risks associated with testicular cancer, the need to self-check and – if something seems wrong – the importance of seeing a physician right away. COVID-19 may be the dominant rhetoric in our life right now, but it doesn't mean testicular cancer diagnoses are any less important."

Movember has been actively investing in testicular cancer research and programming since 2013, working to build awareness and encouraging men to get handsy with themselves. In a recent survey by the organization, analyzing the health behaviours of those who participate in Movember compared to those of the general population, Movember participants were more than twice as likely to conduct a self-check on their testicles than the general population (70.7% compared to 28.8%). Movember participants were also more than four times as likely to speak to someone about their testicular cancer risk (22.2% compared with just 5.1%).

"Testicular cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis in young men, however if detected early and treated effectively, survival rates can be very high," says Sam Gledhill, Movember's Global Director of Testicular Cancer. "If you're a guy in your 20s or 30s, you should be getting to know your testicles. What they look like, what they feel like, and what's normal for you down there. If you have any concerns or notice any changes, don't panic, but do get in front of a doctor."

Movember Canada ambassador, volleyball player and Canadian Olympic hopeful Grant O'Gorman has become an important advocate, speaking out about his own diagnosis with testicular cancer and encouraging others to make sure they know what's normal and what's not.

"As a young man, and especially as a professional athlete, I never thought I'd be facing a cancer diagnosis at only 26. So, when I was diagnosed with testicular cancer in early 2020, that 'superman' persona I had worn for so long quickly crumbled," says O'Gorman. "As men generally, we often don't prioritize our health. As young men especially, we think we're invincible. But cancer doesn't discriminate. Testicular cancer is a disease that disproportionately affects younger men and the more guys out there who recognize the importance of checking themselves regularly- as uncomfortable as it might be - the better chance we have of continuing to see the rate of survival for this disease increase."

Testicular cancer may present as a lump or pain, an increase in size or a change in the way a testicle feels - but these symptoms can be vague and may not be the same for everyone. The good news is that it's as simple as adding self-checks to your regular routine, and the shower is a great place to start. Around once a month, men should carefully, and gently roll one testicle at a time between their thumb and finger.

This April, #KnowThyNuts for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. You can find out more at movember.com/knowthynuts. If you (or someone you know) Is showing symptoms of testicular cancer or has been diagnosed visit Movember's http://nutsandbolts.movember.com/ an online hub co-designed with men who have been through testicular cancer.

About Movember: Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

