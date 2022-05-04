MOVEMBER TEAMS UP WITH CMHA TO BRING MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT TO FIREFIGHTERS THIS INTERNATIONAL FIREFIGHTERS DAY

WITH Movember's support, CMHA PROGRAM RESILIENT MINDSTM WILL OPERATE THROUGH TO DECEMBER 2023 AND BENEFIT 4,000+ FIREFIGHTERS ACROSS ONTARIO

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - This International Firefighters Day, Movember and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario Division are working to raise awareness for firefighter mental health by highlighting the newly Movember-funded CMHA Ontario program Resilient MindsTM. The program – which runs from April 2022 to December 2023 - is dedicated to building resilience within fire teams and services across Ontario by educating, empowering, and equipping firefighters with the skills and resources to grow and maintain psychosocial wellness in an otherwise stressful profession.

First responders have suffered in silence for years with little mental health support available. Firefighters specifically - who are often the first to arrive on an emergency scene – can be exposed to some of the greatest psychosocial risks of any occupation, with research showing that their role weighs heavily on their mental health. More than 18.000 Ontarians currently serve as volunteer firefighters, and many of them work in small or rural regions, facing greater structural barriers to mental health care (e.g., cost, availability of resources).

Resilient MindsTM is a peer-to-peer training program designed by firefighters for firefighters and is available to both professional and volunteer fire departments across Ontario. The skill-building training supports prevention and recovery from trauma and psychological distress, explores personal well-being, resilience, and post-traumatic growth. Fire departments can choose one of two options for program delivery: a Train-the-Trainer 24 hour course that certifies participants to become peer instructors and "mental health champions" within their departments; or a Resilient MindsTM course, an eight-hour training for firefighters within a department.

"The risks and responsibilities shouldered by firefighters have a significant impact on their well-being and on their families," said Camille Quenneville, Chief Executive Officer, CMHA Ontario. "This program encourages firefighters to recognize and respond to psychological injuries and trauma in the workplace, promoting a shift to a supportive, mentally fit culture."

"The lessons I learned through Resilient Minds were transformative," said Ottawa Fire Services Fire Fighter Kayla Musselman. "I learned techniques to care for my own mental health as well as support others in my department. The tools and resources provided in the training are invaluable."

Resilient MindsTM is one of four Canadian projects Movember has funded through the charity's Veterans and First Responders Mental Health Grant Program launched in late 2021, an initiative aimed at identifying and evaluating programs that positively impact mental health and aim to prevent suicide of veterans and first responders. For Resilient Minds, the Movember funding will go towards training peer instructors to deliver resources to their fire departments and adaptation of the program for other first responder communities (police and paramedics) in 2023. Resilient MindsTM will receive $423,000 in Movember funding by December 2023.

While still in its implementation phase, Resilient Minds executed its first delivery sessions in Ontario in February 2022 and over the course of the next few months, will expand to deliver a total of ten train the trainer' sessions and ten Resilient Minds courses only in2022.

