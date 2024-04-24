CAN$18.55 MILLION TO BE INVESTED IN CANADIAN INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS OVER SEVEN YEARS

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Over the past twelve years, Movember has been working hard to bolster the social and emotional well-being of Indigenous men around the world. The Movember Institute of Men's Health — a ground-breaking initiative designed by Movember — is proud to announce a landmark investment of CAN$52.69 million into Indigenous health with the launch of its "Indigenous Social and Emotional Wellbeing Initiatives" across Canada, the USA, Australia, and Aotearoa New Zealand. Canada will see a total of CAN$18.55 million invested in its Indigenous communities and organizations over seven years, enabling them to design, develop, and implement strategies to improve the social and emotional well-being of Indigenous boys and men. These critical funds will be distributed through Movember's Indigenous Men's Health Community Empowerment Initiative and its Indigenous Men's Wellbeing Innovation Initiative, which share an overarching goal to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of Indigenous boys and men, and their communities.

This large-scale commitment aims to tackle the alarming health disparities experienced by Indigenous men through wholistic1, community-driven approaches. In Canada, the USA, Australia, and Aotearoa New Zealand, Indigenous men's health remains increasingly disproportionate as they experience higher rates of chronic disease, mental health issues, mortality, and substance misuse; with suicide rates being nearly twice that of non-Indigenous men; and for Inuit men, those rates are nearly nine times higher2. Movember aims to address these health disparities by improving the social and emotional well-being of Indigenous boys, men, and their communities through the launch of the Indigenous Social and Emotional Wellbeing Initiatives.

Social and emotional well-being is a term embraced by many Indigenous people and communities. It's a wholistic view of health that acknowledges the intricate connection that people have with land, sea, culture, spirituality, kin, and community – as well as the enduring effects of Indigenous history and politics. By nurturing social and emotional well-being, Movember can support healing and improved health outcomes for generations to come.

"We're witnessing profound transformations in health outcomes and community well-being, through Movember-funded programs like Work 2 Give. These initiatives empower Indigenous men to reclaim agency over their health and cultural heritage, fostering resilience among Indigenous men and igniting positive change across entire Indigenous communities," says Sonia Prevost-Derbecker, Global Director of the Indigenous portfolio at Movember.

Work 2 Give is an Indigenous-led, Indigenous-focused program that gives incarcerated men – predominantly incarcerated Indigenous men – an opportunity to give back to Indigenous communities with the creation and donation of handmade items such as garden beds, picnic tables, drums, bus shelters, tiny homes and much more. This practice of giving back is core to Work 2 Give's mission, a way to restore balance whilst addressing the need for meaningful work while imprisoned.

Reflecting on the program's profound impact, Robert Rittwage, a dedicated team leader with Work 2 Give, emphasizes its transformative impact, stating that the skills, camaraderie, and immersive cultural experiences offered to incarcerated men act as "a lifeline" for participants. Not only are they able to acquire practical skills, but they can discover a profound sense of purpose and pride in actively contributing to community and cultural heritage, "Work 2 Give doesn't just build furniture and items for the community; it builds bridges between individuals, cultures, and generations. It's a testament to the healing power of giving back and a reminder that true reconciliation lies in service to others," Rittwage shares.

One Work 2 Give participant shared the following about his experience, "Coming here and working with Work 2 Give has changed the direction of my life, for sure. Now I am looking at getting into trade school – cabinet making and finding a good way to provide for my family." This man started Work 2 Give at the beginning of his correctional healing journey. He has since cascaded through the system and is focused on reuniting with his family. "The biggest opportunity was having the ability to give, because my entire life it has been me, me, me. I no longer see life that way." He is now a volunteer mentor within Work 2 Give for other Indigenous men as they build needed items for their communities. "Before joining this program, I wasn't given good tools to pass along to my children. Now, I'm learning a lot of skills I can teach them that promote the act of giving."

An evaluation of Work 2 Give was conducted by Movember in partnership with Correctional Services Canada (CSC) and Dr. Anita Olsen Harper. Qualitative data was collected from participants, Movember, CSC staff, instructors, partners and community leaders/members. Results show the program's effectiveness in supporting participant's mental well-being and initiating a strong sense of self-worth and purpose during incarceration. Many spoke of the strong leadership that integrates Indigenous ways-of-doing and togetherness through respectful, on-going communication. Some participants stated, that addressing issues in traditional Indigenous ways leads to hopefulness, working on healing, learning personal responsibility and developing trust.

One participant shares, "The right people are leading Work 2 Give," and described the program values as being informed by the concepts of community, relationships and reciprocity. The spiritual aspect of prison life was emphasized, "Certainly some guys here recall how they felt, what was going through their mind when building these objects, when our relations on the other side were trying to make this right. Leaders recognize the men who made each object by calling them by name (Ken made this, or Kevin made that) and would always hug the object they crafted because they know the spirits of who made it, and that it will last. It's like having a gift your grandmother gave you—it's that spirit, right."

By developing more programs and services rooted in Indigenous culture and grounded in wholistic health principles, Movember can significantly enhance its ability to address the health of Indigenous men.

Movember welcomes interested parties to register their Expressions of Interest (EOI) and learn more about the Indigenous Social and Emotional Wellbeing Initiatives here. Successful submissions will be guided by an International Indigenous Advisory Committee, comprising Indigenous peoples from across the globe, who will ensure the cultural relevance and long-term effectiveness of programs within local communities.

Learn more about Movember's work with Indigenous communities here.

About Movember:

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement, funding more than 1,300 projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way that health services reach and support men. Movember has taken on three of the biggest health issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide, with unwavering determination.

Movember leads the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthier behaviours, challenging health systems, and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives. Because improving men's health can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. To learn more, please visit Movember.com.

About The Movember Institute of Men's Health

Building on a 20-year legacy of investment in men's physical and mental health, with nearly $1 billion globally to date, The Movember Institute of Men's Health has ambitious goals to enhance quality of life for millions of men worldwide. Uniting global experts in the field of men's health to accelerate research and translate it into tangible, real-world outcomes.

The Institute aims to elevate the profile of men's health with policy makers so that it is considered proportionally to the burden of disease associated with men's health. By focusing on key areas such as men's mental health, prostate and testicular cancers, gender-specific healthcare, and men's health literacy, The Movember Institute of Men's Health aims to combat preventable risk factors, which contribute to 67% of male deaths, and make sustainable gains to men's health internationally.

1In Indigenous concepts, "wholism" is being "whole" as in a whole human being (the 4 quadrants of the Medicine Wheel), rather than the christianized concept of "holy". 2Statistics Canada 2019, Suicide among First Nations people, Métis and Inuit: Findings from the 2011 Canadian Census Health and Environment Cohort, accessed 26 February 2024

For more information or interview opportunities, please contact Movember Canada, Taffin Sekulin, PR Manager, Canada, [email protected]

SOURCE Movember Canada