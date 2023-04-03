MOVEMBER ENCOURAGES MEN TO CHECK IN ON THEIR NUTS THIS TESTICULAR CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men

62% of those at-risk don't know how to check themselves

Movember Nuts & Bolts offers free resources for men going through testicular cancer

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - When was the last time you gave your nuts some attention? April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, and men's health charity Movember is encouraging men across Canada to "Know Thy Nuts" with their annual awareness campaign.

Testicular cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in young men, yet 62 per cent of those at risk, don't know how to check themselves. In a survey conducted by Movember in November 2021, three out of four Canadian men ages 18-54 (75%) didn't think they were at risk for testicular cancer until age 25 or later.*

While testicular cancer is often highly curable, early detection is critical. No pair is exactly the same. Getting to know what is normal is the first step and young men should make sure they take the time to get to know their nuts.. A hot, steamy shower is a great place to start. Men should carefully and gently roll each testicle, one at a time between their thumb and finger, checking for any changes or anything that doesn't feel normal for them. If something hurts or feels different like a lump or swelling, it's important to make the time to get it checked out by a doctor.

Craig Jermyn was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2022: "testicular cancer can happen to anyone. Be proactive, and prioritize your mental and physical health," he says. "As men we need to take care of ourselves first so we can be better husbands, fathers, brothers and sons."

Best known for its moustache-focused fundraising efforts, Movember has been actively investing in testicular cancer research and programming since 2013, working to build awareness and encouraging men to get handsy with themselves. The Movember-funded TIGER Trial is one such example of the organization's fundraised donations in action. A major international collaboration between research teams worldwide, the TIGER trial is focused on identifying optimal treatments for men who have previously undergone chemotherapy for testicular cancer, but whose cancer has returned.

"At Movember, we're incredibly proud of the work we're doing to raise awareness around testicular cancer," says Dr. Mike Fraser, Director of Implementation for Cancer Programming in Canada. "While Movember has invested in new research aimed at treating testicular cancer, some of our most impactful programs are those aimed at encouraging men – especially young men, who are at the highest risk of developing the disease – to keep tabs on what feels normal. Almost all testicular cancers are highly treatable when discovered early."

For those going through their own testicular cancer diagnosis, Nuts & Bolts is a Movember-led global resource specifically aimed at providing these men with the tools to confidently handle their cancer journey. The online hub offers various informational resources and access to the 'Talk to a Guide" feature: a peer-support tool that allows for those recently diagnosed, to connect with someone who has been through a similar experience. Guides are just normal guys from across the country (or in fact, around the world) who have experienced their own testicular cancer diagnosis and want to help others starting out on that same journey. The website is also a great resource for family, friends and caregivers looking for their own ways to support, or for guidance on how to speak to the men in your life about testicular cancer. Sometimes, the best medicine is knowing you're not in it alone.

If you (or someone you know) is showing symptoms of testicular cancer or has been diagnosed, visit Movember's http://nutsandbolts.movember.com/.

About Movember: Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

**Ipsos Canadian Omnibus survey of 2,000 Canadians 18 years of age and over representative of the Canadian population, with a boost of 200 men 18+ in Quebec, conducted Oct. 22 - Oct. 25, 2021. Survey offered in English and French. The findings in this release are based on those 18-54 from the study. The results are considered accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage point, 19 times out of 20, for the aggregate results.



