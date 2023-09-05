MOVEMBER ENCOURAGES CANADIAN MEN TO BETTER UNDERSTAND THEIR RISK THIS PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canadian men.

1 in 8 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Early detection can be the difference between life and death. Know your risk.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canadian men, and globally, more than 1.4 million men are diagnosed annually with over 375,000 lives lost to the disease each year. Sadly, its prevalence continues to rise, with the worldwide incidence of prostate cancer expected to spike to almost 2.3 million men by 2040.1 This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Movember is reminding Canadian men that early detection is key and the first step towards better health outcomes is getting to know your individual risk, early.

One in eight Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Early detection plays a key role in improving health outcomes for men. In fact, the five-year survival rates for localized or locally advanced prostate cancer (i.e., stages 1-3) are 95-100%, this rate drops to 30% for men with stage 4 disease.2 This is why it's so important to understand the risks associated with the disease. Regular check-ups and open conversations with healthcare providers are essential to catching the disease in its early stages. Factors that may increase your risk of prostate cancer include:

Age:

Your risk of developing prostate cancer increases with age, but that doesn't mean it's a disease that only affects older people.

If you're 50 years or older, it's important to visit your doctor to discuss your risk and whether prostate cancer screening – such as the PSA test – are right for you.

If you have a family history of prostate cancer or are of African or Caribbean ancestry, you need to start that conversation at 40-45.

Race:

Prostate cancer is more common in Black men or men of African or Caribbean ancestry. This is likely due to a combination of factors, including genetics, biology, environmental factors, and social barriers that can lower rates of early detection.

Prostate cancer tends to develop at a younger age in black men than in any other group.

Family History:

If your father or brother had prostate cancer before the age of 60, you may be twice as likely to develop the disease.

If you have more than one male relative with prostate cancer, your risk could be 5 times higher.

If there is a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, especially on the same side of the family (i.e., your mother or father's side), your risk may be increased.

For 20 years, Movember has been committed to investing in ground-breaking research in prostate cancer. By partnering with clinicians and researchers globally, and continuing to invest in cutting-edge research, Movember aims to reduce the number of men who are at risk of dying from prostate cancer. Movember has played a role in the development of life-extending therapies, more sensitive prostate cancer imaging technologies, and genetic tests that have helped change the way prostate cancer is detected and treated. It currently supports the world's largest real-world evidence network across 560 hospitals, which is being used to better understand and improve patient care across 19 countries.

In 2022, Movember conducted a survey analyzing academic prostate cancer research funding in Canada from 1999 to 2021. Results showed that, during that period, Canadian organizations, including Movember, awarded over $600 million to more than 1,700 prostate cancer research projects. In Canada, Movember was also found to be the largest funder of research focused on translating laboratory findings into new prostate cancer treatment options, as well as the second largest funder of overall projects relating to prostate cancer research, with over $107 million invested since 2008.

"For over a decade, Movember has been working with researchers from across the country on innovative projects that have the potential to, quite literally, save millions of men around the world," says Dr. Mike Fraser, Director of Cancer Program Implementation at Movember Canada. "But one of the best tools we have to reduce prostate cancer deaths is held by men themselves; by understanding their risks and acting proactively to take control of their health, Canadian men can improve their chances of early detection and together, we can create a future where fewer families experience the devastating impact of prostate cancer."

For more information and support on prostate cancer, learn more at movember.com/prostatecancer.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale. Since 2003, the men's health movement has funded vital men's health projects, challenged the status quo, shaken up men's health research and transformed the way health services reach and support men. Taking on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer with unwavering determination. Supporting men to live healthier, longer lives. Movember are working with community and expert partners year-round to improve the health of men and boys, their families, mates, and communities. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. Leading the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthy behaviours, challenging health systems and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives.

