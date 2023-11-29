MOVEMBER ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION AUD INVESTMENT IN NEW 'MOVEMBER MEN'S HEALTH INSTITUTE', APPOINTS AUSTRALIAN PROF. SIMON RICE AS GLOBAL DIRECTOR

The Institute will bring together the world's leading minds in men's health to rapidly accelerate research and implementation with aim to significantly reduce preventable death and disability, and to greatly improve quality of life, so that millions of men live healthier, longer lives.

Australia will act as the global headquarters for the newly established Movember Men's Health Institute.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Movember, the leading global men's health charity, is proud to announce the establishment of the 'Movember Men's Health Institute,' a groundbreaking initiative designed to accelerate progress in the field of men's health and save lives.

With an extraordinary $100 million AUD (approx. $90 million CAD) initial investment planned over the next five years, the Movember Men's Health Institute will serve as a critical international innovation and learning hub. We will build the next generation of men's health researchers and leaders, and bring together the brightest minds and leading organizations in the field, who are dedicated to improving the lives of boys and men, as well as their communities.

The Institute will focus on accelerating research and translating it into practical, real-world outcomes to address critical men's health issues, such as mental health, prostate and testicular cancers, gender-specific health care, and improving men's health literacy.

While momentum for men's health is building, the global focus remains limited. In fact, as of 2021, only seven countries have developed a national men's health policy. Healthcare systems are often not designed with a gender lens, or they are simply not available to men when they need them. Research suggests that 67 per cent of male deaths can be attributed to just five preventable risk factors1. By tackling the root causes of men's ill health, the Movember Men's Health Institute aims to create generational change and healthier societies.

Functions of the Institute include:

Building Sector Capacity: The Institute aims to uplift the profile of men's health and develop a collective impact agenda to enhance the lives of men and boys worldwide. It will build sector capacity and secure research funding from external sources in Australia, Canada, the UK, the USA and beyond, and collaborate to accelerate momentum for men's health. It will work closely with and learn from women's health research.

Building Human Capital. The Institute will significantly accelerate building the next generation of men's health researchers and leaders to accelerate improvements in health outcomes, prioritizing health equity. The Institute will also seek to strengthen the capacity within communities to support healthier men and communities.

Research and Evidence: The Institute will build evidence of what works in men's health, with a strong emphasis on implementing this in the real world. It will take a multi-disciplinary approach to tackling complex problems, drawing from clinical research, behavioural and implementation science. The Institute will collect, house, and openly share valuable data, both proprietary and non-proprietary, to provide a comprehensive overview of the state of men's health. It will build new global networks of men's health researchers.

Influencing Change: Research outcomes will influence advocacy, policy development, and strategic direction, ensuring research leads to tangible improvements in men's health. The focus will be on interventions that can be translated and scaled to bring about changes in behaviours, systems, and norms. Using effective communication strategies, the Institute aims to engage men and their communities to promote positive health behaviour and a supportive environment. It will put men's health much higher on the agenda of national and international health agencies.

Knowledge Translation: The Institute will be a driving force, nationally and globally, in disseminating effective strategies for enhancing men's health. From generating evidence to advancing implementation science to bolster "what works well" networks on a global scale. The aim of the Institute is to translate men's health research into actionable, scalable solutions that turbocharge progress in tackling men's health challenges.

Key Health Initiatives: The Institute will focus on men's health issues where Movember can make a significant impact, including prostate and testicular cancer, men's health literacy, gender-responsive health care, and men's mental health. It will delve deeply into Youth Mental Health and Prostate Cancer research, two areas critical to advancing the well-being of men.

Global Presence: The Movember Men's Health Institute will have a presence in Movember's four main markets: Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, while fostering connections to research, practitioner, and clinician networks worldwide to maximise its impact.

Professor Simon Rice of Australia, a distinguished expert in men's health research, has been appointed as the Global Director of the Movember Men's Health Institute. He will lead a talented team focused on the design, delivery, and impact of Movember's men's health knowledge creation and translational research.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with the Movember Men's Health Institute. It is an initiative that will propel us faster towards our goal of improving men's health and wellbeing globally. Building on 20 years of action, we aim to strengthen Movember as the international leader in men's health, supporting research, building partnerships, nurturing talent, and delivering results that will change and save lives," says Rice.

Simon brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to the cause. Simon is an internationally recognized award-winning researcher, with interests stemming from his clinical and consulting work across the men's health, youth mental health and elite sports sectors. Prior to his appointment with the Movember Men's Health Institute, Simon served as a Principal Research Fellow and Senior Clinical Psychologist, leading a range of research.

Movember's initial $100 million AUD (approx. $90 million CAD) investment marks a significant step towards a healthier future for men worldwide. In addition to Movember's long term investment and leadership, the Institute will prioritize data collection and dissemination, producing influential reports and policy submissions into men's health that will serve as a vital resource for the health sector and other stakeholders.

The Movember Men's Health Institute is poised to make a profound impact on men's health, improving understanding of men's health issues, emphasising the importance of evidence-based approaches, and driving essential research in key areas of men's health. Movember invites partners from around the world to join in this vital mission.

About Movember:

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement, funding more than 1,300 projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way that health services reach and support men. Movember has taken on three of the biggest health issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide, with unwavering determination.

Movember is a global health movement and the invitation to take part is open to everyone. Because improving men's health can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. Movember leads the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthier behaviours, challenging health systems, and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives. To learn more, please visit Movember.com.

About Prof Simon Rice :

Prof Simon Rice is a Principal Research Fellow and Senior Clinical Psychologist. He has established and led highly active research programs into Men's mental health, Elite Athlete Mental Health and Forensic Youth Mental Health. He is an experienced leader who focuses on people development bringing over 15 years of experience across institutional research, university, and public health roles. Simon has served on influential external committees including international advisory positions. He has substantial experience in advocacy, media and community engagement, including Board roles in the NFP sector.

Simon completed his Masters-level clinical training and PhD in Melbourne and has undertaken a postgraduate degree in Clinical Epidemiology. He is an experienced educator, having completed formal teacher training, and holding prior secondary and tertiary teaching/lecturing positions throughout Australia and South-East Asia.

Simon is an internationally recognized award-winning researcher, with interests stemming from his clinical and consulting work across the men's health, youth mental health and elite sports sectors. He has held research fellowship and project grant funding from competitive national and international programs, including prestigious schemes such as the ARC, NHMRC and MRFF. He has led several international collaborative research projects and is a member of the International Olympic Committee's Elite Athlete Mental Health Consensus Group. Simon is passionate about furthering the mission of improved men's health.

