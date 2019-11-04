Movember and the NHL/NHLPA Bring Fundraising Game-Side, Launching the 2019 Moustache Cup Challenge

THE MOUSTACHE CUP WILL SEE NHL PLAYERS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN A MONTH-LONG FUNDRAISING CHALLENGE TO SUPPORT MOVEMBER 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - This November, Movember, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), is bringing fundraising to NHL fans with the first-ever Moustache Cup Challenge, a unique month-long fundraising initiative that pegs NHL team against team and player against player in the ultimate moustache challenge to raise funds and awareness for Movember.

The first-of-its-kind fundraising initiative brings together 12 teams from across the NHL and encourages fans to get behind their favourite team's designated "Moustache Cup Captain". From Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault to Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique along with 10 other NHL players, the Moustache Cup Captains will spearhead fundraising activity on behalf of their team, growing their own moustaches, developing a customized Mo Space dedicated to raising funds throughout the entire month of November, and encouraging their fans to get behind their efforts with hope of crowning them the NHL Moustache Cup champion.

Over the next month, the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Las Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators will rally their fanbases in an effort to be the top fundraising team in the challenge. The Moustache Cup will be presented to the participating NHL player who best exemplifies the regime qualities of moustachery, raises the most funds for Movember (through their fan network), and best utilizes those qualities to change the face of men's health.

This November, fans are encouraged to sign up to join their team's Movember Captain and their fundraising efforts, raising dollars alongside their favourite player. The winning team's top fundraising fan will receive two tickets to go see his/her favourite team play live, and the unique opportunity to present the official Moustache Cup trophy to their Moustache Cup Captain during a post-game meet-and-greet.

Beyond the opportunity to present the Moustache Cup, fans will also have the chance to win limited edition Movember hockey pucks throughout the month, signed by their team's Moustache Cup Captain.

Specifically, during November, when participating teams go head-to-head on the ice, they'll be facing off online through customized fundraising in-game sprints. Each participating team will have a highlighted fundraising sprint throughout the month, which will take place on an evening when they are already scheduled to play against another team participating in the Moustache Cup. After the puck drops in the arena, the Moustache Cup fundraising sprint begins. The first 50 people to donate $50 to one of the playing Moustache Cup Captain's Mo Space during the game, post puck-drop, will receive a special thank you, a one-of-a-kind Movember puck signed by that participating Moustache Cup Captain.

So, how can fans get involved?

Do your research: Decide which participating team you'd like to support and help raise funds for men's health. Join a team: Join your favourite team's Moustache Cup Captain's "Movember Network" by finding them on Movember.com. Kick-start your Captain's fundraising efforts: Make a minimum $10 donation to your team's Moustache Cup Captain to get yourself officially drafted to the team. Teamwork makes the dream work: Fundraise alongside your Moustache Cup Captain and encourage your friends, family, co-workers and peers to donate to your MoSpace. All funds raised through donations to your MoSpace will go to your Captain's fundraising network. Watch the standings: Keep an eye on your Captain's fundraising stats and on your own fundraising totals to win a chance to meet your captain in-person.

Announcing the 2019 Moustache Cup team roster:

Team: Winnipeg Jets, Moustache Cup Captain: Mathieu Perreault

Team: Ottawa Senators, Moustache Cup Captain: Dylan DeMelo

Team: Edmonton Oilers, Moustache Cup Captain: Zack Kassian

Team: Vancouver Canucks, Moustache Cup Captain: Jake Virtanen

Team: Calgary Flames, Moustache Cup Captain: Mikael Backlund

Team: Minnesota Wild, Moustache Cup Captain: Marcus Foligno

Team: Anaheim Ducks, Moustache Cup Captain: Adam Henrique

Team: Florida Panthers, Moustache Cup Captain: Jonathan Huberdeau

Team: Vegas Golden Knights, Moustache Cup Captain: Alex Tuch

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets, Moustache Cup Captain: David Savard

Team: Chicago Blackhawks, Moustache Cup Captain: Andrew Shaw

Movember 2019 is the year for NHL players, staff, and fans alike to truly come together to support Movember's men's health causes by helping to drive their Moustache Cup Captain to the top of the fundraising standings.

About Movember

Movember is the leading global men's health charity. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

NHLPA and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League Players' Association. Ó NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Movember Canada

For further information: Press contact: Jill MacCannell, Fresh Public Relations/ jillm@getfreshpr.com / 902-471-7080; Sonya Friesen, PR Manager, Movember Canada / sonya.friesen@movember.com / 613-808-1702