"We're proud and also very excited about greeting our customers in the modern, friendly and safe environment of our new gaming hall, which is sure to become a favourite entertainment destination in the area," declared Pierre Maltais, General Manager of the Salon de jeux de Québec.

The Loto-Québec prize claim office will be open at Fleur de Lys centre commercial until November 12. Winners will be able to go the Méga Centre Beauport, by appointment only, beginning Tuesday, November 16. The new space will also house a reception room for winners, the Loto-Québec administrative offices and employee areas.

Highlights

The gaming area at the new gaming hall, which measures 1,335 m 2 , more or less the same as the current gaming area, has three main foot traffic routes. The space feels huge, thanks, in part, to the very high ceiling.

, more or less the same as the current gaming area, has three main foot traffic routes. The space feels huge, thanks, in part, to the very high ceiling. The central bar will definitely be a place players come to relax and enjoy a friendly entertainment experience. A variety of snacks will be available.

The gaming hall will feature 335 electronic gaming terminals, the same number as the current hall.

A Centre du hasard will be on site to promote responsible gaming.

The vast majority of the products and services used for the design and construction (flooring, ventilation systems, decoration, electricity, woodwork, etc.) came from Québec businesses, including several in the Quebec City region.

region. To reduce costs and avoid waste, Loto-Québec reused many items, including furniture, computer equipment and monitoring equipment.

The costs related to moving the gaming hall come to about $12 million , similar to the relocation in 2014.

, similar to the relocation in 2014. A five-year lease with renewal options has been signed.

The decision to move the gaming hall to the Méga Centre Beauport was based on the conclusions of an independent study carried out by KPMG. The new location was selected because it meets a number of criteria, particularly that it is in a neighbourhood not considered to be a vulnerable environment. It also has the benefit of being in an easy-access sector, on the outskirts of downtown Québec City, near the highway network and with lots of parking spaces for customers.

Dates to remember November 14 Last day of activity at the Fleur de Lys gaming hall November 15 to 28 Closure of the Salon de jeux de Québec November 16 Opening of the prize claim office at the Méga Centre Beauport November 29 Grand opening of the Salon de jeux de Québec at the Méga Centre Beauport

