Move For Melanoma to Raise $25,000 for Canadian Melanoma Patients

Save Your Skin Foundation is hosting the 2nd annual MOVE FOR MELANOMA event with Alberta Society of Melanoma to benefit melanoma and skin cancer patients across Canada



VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Save Your Skin Foundation is hosting the 2nd annual MOVE FOR MELANOMA event over the weekend of September 26 – 27, 2020, this year in partnership with the Alberta Society of Melanoma. MOVE FOR MELANOMA challenges individuals and teams across Canada to participate in the activity challenge of their choice (ex. walking, running, cycling, golf, dancing, etc.) while raising funds for Canadians touched by melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer, and ocular melanoma.

Save Your Skin Foundation is the only Canadian charity that helps skin cancer patients financially when they need it most. This year, MOVE FOR MELANOMA aims to raise $25,000 by Monday, September 28. Survivors, patients, family members, friends and supporters from across Canada are helping the Foundation to reach that goal. 100% of funds raised from MOVE FOR MELANOMA will go directly to supporting melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer patients in the form of treatment costs, flights, accommodation, cab fare and other necessary but costly expenses incurred while receiving treatment. Last year's event raised just over $22,000 in private donations.

"Our hope is that having people all across Canada participating and fundraising will not only raise funds for patients that need it, but will also serve as a reminder to all Canadians to be sun safe," says Kathleen Barnard, Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation and Stage IV Melanoma survivor. "Skin cancer is highly preventable, yet over 80,000 Canadians are diagnosed each year.1"

Save Your Skin Foundation is available to help participants register, create a personalized fundraising web page, and access a collection of participant resources to make participating and fundraising easy and fun. Anyone interested can email [email protected] for more information or assistance.

How to Participate:

1. Register through the Move for Melanoma Website:

a) Select your city and choose your activity (be creative!),

b) Create a username and password, and

c) Choose your team name and fundraising goal! That's it! Away you go!



2. Donate through the Move for Melanoma Website

Can't participate as a team member or individual participant but still want to support the event?Great! Click DONATE to search for a friend or team you wish to support.

Interview Availability:

Melanoma survivors and patients, based in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario are available for interviews.

Kathleen Barnard, President and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation, and Stage 4 melanoma survivor, is also available for interviews.

1 A Distillation of Melanoma Statistics from the Canadian Cancer Society Documents Canadian Cancer Statistics 2017

SOURCE Save Your Skin Foundation

For further information: For all interview requests and inquiries please contact: Amy Rosvold | Media Relations, Direct: 778-317-1485, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.saveyourskin.ca

