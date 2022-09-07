MOVATI ATHLETIC CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF HEALTH AND FITNESS

Ontario-born, premium fitness club chain has grown to nearly 100,000 members, 16 locations;

Continues multi-million-dollar expansion and growth in Ontario, Alberta;

Celebrates with new membership promotions and offers throughout September

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - MOVATI Athletic, one of Canada's fastest growing, premium fitness club chains, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, with expansion plans designed to grow its unique approach to better health and wellness.

MOVATI Athletic, one of Canada’s fastest growing fitness clubs, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. MOVATI's new 70,000-square-foot clubs deliver an upscale, lifestyle-oriented fitness experience that is unique in the industry. It combines the most popular studio fitness concepts with world-class functional, cardio and strength training facilities. Movati is a one-stop shop, for all ages and all fitness levels. (CNW Group/Movati Athletic)

"We knew we had something special 25 years ago," said Chuck Kelly, co-founder and CEO. "We started doing little things well and then big things followed. Our secret to success has been to just keep evolving and getting better, from our fitness and training methods and leading-edge facilities to the expanding variety of studio classes. That, and our incredibly dedicated Team Members, have helped make us one of the premier clubs in Canada."

"Today, we serve nearly 100,000 members in 16 locations," said Kelly. "We're changing lives every day. We've hit a unique sweet spot in the fitness industry that our members regularly tell us they haven't found anywhere else. Once people tour our clubs and meet our instructors and trainers, they're hooked."

UNIQUE FITNESS MODEL AND FACILITIES

MOVATI's 25 years of success is rooted in its philosophy to combine the best elements of a premium fitness club experience at an affordable cost. Among the newest club features:

Nearly double the space of the average fitness club, with 70,000-square feet of state-of-the-art functional, cardio and strength training facilities and pools

Dedicated, temperature and air filtration-controlled studios, including high intensity interval training (HIIT), hot yoga, cycling and multi-use studios

Up to 150 group fitness classes per week, including Yoga, Hot Yoga, Pilates, TRX, Dance, Bungee, and speciality classes like Anti-Gravity Yoga, Aerial Hoops, Drums, Barre Flow and more

and more Professional certified personal training, group personal training and nutrition services

Dedicated, separate women's fitness area featuring a spacious group fitness studio, fully equipped fitness floor, pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room for comfort and privacy

Other amenities including: family pool, steam rooms and infra-red saunas, plus kids Playroom, café and several relaxing lounges

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, MOVATI will run special in-club activities and extend new membership promotions throughout September, including the chance to win a 25-month free membership.

25TH ANNIVERSARY FAST FACTS

The total footprint of all MOVATI fitness clubs is larger than 55 NHL-size hockey rinks

MOVATI's most popular class is Hot Yoga

More than 125 members have been with MOVATI for all 25 years

We sell over 200,000 shakes a year – enough to give the entire population of Oakville, ON a shake!

MOVATI GROWTH PLANS

In the past seven years alone, MOVATI has invested more than $100 million in building new clubs in Ontario and Alberta, including building and opening clubs during the pandemic.

"Almost all of our loyal members have returned and we're attracting more new ones," said Kelly. "MOVATI is growing its membership and we're bullish on the future of the fitness industry. We look forward to the next 25 years and making even more people feel welcome, feel comfortable and feel healthy at more MOVATI clubs."

About MOVATI Athletic

MOVATI Athletic is a privately held company with 16 locations across Canada, nearly 100,000 members and more than 1,800 employees. From the premium equipment and spa-like amenities to an industry-leading selection of group fitness classes, MOVATI offers a full range of fitness services tailored to its members' needs. Driven by a vision to empower people's lives through fitness and health, making the communities it serves healthier and happier. MOVATI Athletic is poised for growth with new club clubs opening across Canada. Visit MOVATI.com for more information.

