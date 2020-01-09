Movati Athletic Brings Unique Fitness Club Experience to Mississauga

The sprawling 70,000-square-foot Mississauga club delivers an upscale, lifestyle-oriented fitness experience. All of the GTA's hottest fitness trends – yoga, cycling, boxing, high intensity training (HIIT) and more – are incorporated under one roof. In addition, the club offers world-class functional, cardio and strength training facilities. Encompassing three levels, and featuring two pools, including a women's-only pool and fitness area, Movati Athletic offers something for everyone. Membership includes an unparalleled number and range of studio classes – more than 150 professionally instructed, regularly scheduled activities every week.

"We are proud to expand our countless options of fitness and classes in the Toronto area," said Joseph Lo, president of Movati Athletic. "Movati Athletic is committed to putting its members first and ensuring that they feel welcome, comfortable and healthy, from our obsession with cleanliness to the best fitness instructors, personal trainers and member experience team in the business. Joining Movati is like having memberships to six different boutique studios and a premium fitness club – all under one roof and in one membership."

"In our research, our members have referred to us as 'an affordable luxury'," said Lo. "Our goal across the Movati network is to improve the health and wellness of our members every day, and we look forward to delivering on our promise in Mississauga and surrounding communities."

While the club is airy and spacious, members often remark how they feel a close connection and mutual support among fellow Movati Athletic members, studio instructors, personal trainers and staff.

"For me, Movati is about community," said Raina, a member at the Burlington club and one of Movati Athletic's 100,000+ members across Ontario. "It is also an escape, an opportunity to empower myself. And everything is under one roof."

The new Mississauga club features six dedicated fitness studios, including the open-air Sky Studio, Hot Yoga, Anti-Gravity Fitness, Movati Cycle, FUEL Functional Training and Small Group Training. Studio fitness classes include 15 kinds of yoga, six varieties of Pilates, four styles of dance and boxing, Movati Drums Alive and Personal Training, all led by certified instructors and trainers. Movati is also the first fitness club in the GTA to offer the Bungee Fitness™ workout.

Among Movati Athletic's signature offerings:

Movati Training – a unique, small group training program that combines the benefits of personal training, the camaraderie of a more intimate group and the science of high intensity interval training in one program

Movati FUEL – the largest and most complete dedicated cross-training functional training space in the Greater Toronto Area , a true playground for the fitness enthusiast

, a true playground for the fitness enthusiast Movati Cycle – featuring Movati's signature Rhythm and Beats ("party on a bike!") and Speed and Power (performance-focused) classes

Other features include a family pool, men's and women's Eucalyptus steam rooms and infra-red saunas, and additional amenities like Kids' Club Playroom, Café and several relaxing lounges.

The new club is also a boost to the Mississauga and area economies. Movati Athletic invested nearly $20 million in development and construction, created more than 150 construction jobs, and will create almost 150 permanent team positions.

An open house, including guided tours and demonstrations, will take place throughout the day January 11 at Movati Athletic, 6685 Century Avenue, Mississauga. A formal opening ceremony featuring local political and business leaders takes place at 2 p.m.

About Movati Athletic

Movati Athletic is a privately held company with 16 locations across Ontario. Established in 1997, Movati Athletic is a pioneer in fitness industry offering an experience that goes beyond just working out. It offers a full range of the latest fitness services and amenities tailored to its members' needs. With nearly 2,000 full- and part-time team members, its caring and exceptional people ensure that members feel welcome, feel comfortable and feel healthy. Driven by a vision to empower people's lives through fitness and health, making the communities it serves healthier and happier, Movati Athletic is poised for growth nationally and internationally. Visit movati.ca for more information.

