MOVA Shines at CES 2025, Showcasing Innovative Smart Home Technologies and Announcing a Three-Year Warranty

Taking "Premium, Innovative, Stylish" as its brand DNA, MOVA welcomes visitors to its show booth to witness the debut of exciting new products equipped with multiple pioneering smart home technologies.

Innovative Technology Products Highlight MOVA's Exceptional Strength



At CES 2025, MOVA is launching two brand new innovative technologies for the first time: "MopSwap Hub" and "RoboSwing FlexTrack," along with the full range of its Z Series, V Series, P Series, and E Series robot vacuums, with upcoming flagship V50 Ultra and Z50 Ultra taking center stage.

Regarding technologies, the MopSwap Hub integrated within the base station houses three specialized types of mop pads, automatically switching between them based on the floor surface. This intelligent system eliminates manual intervention, ensuring optimal cleaning performance each time. The Hub's automated carousel system precisely selects and deploys the perfect mop for tiles, wooden floors, and general cleaning.

The RoboSwing FlexTrack is a groundbreaking track-type extendable mop that conquers corners with unstoppable precision, promises complete corner coverage and consistent pressure, ensures no spots go unnoticed, and eliminates re-cleaning. Besides, RoboSwing FlexTrack intelligently adapts to various cleaning needs. It extends when tackling hard-to-reach areas, such as corners and edges, and retracts when not required, providing care for every nook and cranny of your home.

In terms of products, the V50 Ultra, MOVA's new flagship model, features industry-leading innovations, including FlexiRise™ Navigation, dual mechanical arm expansion, and maximum 6cm obstacle-crossing capability. The V50 Ultra leverages two core technologies of MOVA Innovation: TurboForce7 motor delivering industry-leading 24,000Pa Powerful Suction with minimal noise, and a DuoSolution™ System featuring a dual cleaning compartment designed to eliminate pet odors for a fresh, pet-friendly environment.

The Z50 Ultra, meanwhile, integrates three core technologies of MOVA Innovation —36°C Thermostatic HydroSync™ Mopping for effective stain removal, Real-time Mop Fluffing Tech to maintain continuous cleaning efficiency, and Triple-Intelligence AI Sensing Tech to adapt cleaning strategies for varying dirt levels, ensuring powerful and efficient floor cleaning.

MOVA further highlights its floor cleaning expertise at CES 2025, showcasing the K Series, M Series, and X Series, with the debut of the new X4 Pro wet and dry vacuum. The X4 Pro achieves ten times the stain removal power with MOVA Innovation's 176°F (80°C)* Hot Water Mopping and SpotHeat™ Spray Cleaning; press to initiate a 10-second hot water spot spray at 20,000Pa†, quickly diluting and breaking down tough and stubborn stains, especially those hardened on the floor, making cleanup a breeze with no odors left behind, effectively leaving floors sparkling clean and stain-free.

MOVA's showcase of smart home technologies at CES 2025 goes beyond floor cleaning breakthroughs, encompassing various innovations across all aspects of smart all-scene home living, such as personal care and kitchen appliances.The Fresh Pro electric toothbrush includes MOVA's revolutionary 3DClean™ Tech – a groundbreaking, innovative electric toothbrushing technology. It blends sonic vibration with precise up-and-down and left-and-right scrubbing for the first time, delivering a brighter smile and healthy teeth.

MOVA Announces Global Three-Year Warranty‡ at CES 2025, Delivering Unmatched Confidence and Support to Customers

At CES 2025, MOVA announces its new global three-year warranty to reinforce its commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring long-term performance and support for its cutting-edge smart home innovations. The three-year global warranty program applies to various product categories, including robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Consumers can visit MOVA's official website to access detailed information about warranty coverage and specific plans available in their area.

MOVA is making its official North American debut at CES 2025, introducing consumers to "MOVA Innovation" diversity and marking a new step towards more advanced global smart home experiences. Looking ahead, based on its core technologies, MOVA is committed to developing high-quality, AI-driven products, actively embracing change and progress, and leading the trend in smart home technology to meet the needs of both U.S. and global consumers.

*176°F (80°C): The boiler outlet temperature is 80°C, based on our in-house lab data. †10 seconds, 20,000Pa: Based on our in-house lab data. ‡The new global three-year warranty applies to selected products and regions only.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global innovative smart appliance brand that advocates "leading innovation, connecting technology with daily life." It is dedicated to creating new intelligent living spaces for families worldwide through continuous technological breakthroughs, exploring future home living styles.

