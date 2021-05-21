Mountain Valley MD to Host Live, Virtual Town Hall Q&A Session with Company President & CEO, Dennis Hancock

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce it is holding a live, virtual Town Hall AMA "Ask Me Anything" event on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11am EST. The session will feature Company President & CEO Dennis Hancock and its Director of Life Sciences, Mike Farber, and will be moderated by Brandon Colwell from Sagacity Capital Media.

This in-depth question and answer session is an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions directly to key executives about the core technologies and projects Mountain Valley MD is developing to positively shape the global health and wellness landscape.

"There is a lot of misinformation being spread from what we believe to be ill-intended short and distort entities and candidly I am more than happy to openly address our shareholders with any and all questions," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "I have prided myself on complete transparency through regular shareholder updates and I think this will be a great forum to quickly put any distractions behind us and squarely focus on the incredible future we are building."

Event Registration

Interested participants can register for the one-hour event at the link below:

https://www.bigmarker.com/sagacitycm/Mountain-Valley-MD

Sagacity Capital Media Retainer

The Company confirms that it has retained Sagacity for investor relations support, including moderating of Q&A forums, conducting employee interviews, managing Q&A forums on social boards, creation of multi-media content for key target audiences and overall investor communications strategy.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies and its Quicksol™ solubilization technology for macrocyclic lactones, to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its ground-breaking work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

The Company's patented Quicksol™ solubilization technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones (including the drugs Ivermectin and Selamectin). MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

