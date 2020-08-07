Mountain Valley MD Secures Distribution Rights for New Agricultural Plant Stimulant

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce it has secured a supply and license agreement (the "Agreement") with Agroresults Inc. ("AR"), a private Canadian corporation, to sell and distribute AR's Nano Max 1000 plant stimulant technology within a unique formula under the Company's CannaBloom™ brand ("CannaBloom™"). CannaBloom™ is 100 percent organic and applied to agricultural crops to increase plant yields by activating the plants' "anti-stress defence mechanisms" at the cellular level, without the actual stress factor. Treated plants grow deeper roots and open up their foliage to optimize the effect of photosynthesis, thus increasing growth hormones, plant efficiency for water use and nutrients, and increasing overall resistance to diseases and stressed climate conditions.

"Our internal testing of CannaBloom™ over the past several quarters in Canada and South America has seen yield increases on a variety of crops consistently of 20% and in certain cases by as much as 40% through this easily applied plant stimulant," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD Inc. "As we pursue leading-edge technologies across the health and wellness space, we believe securing this deal for CannaBloom™ offers a very promising diversified vertical for Mountain Valley MD by inserting us directly in the food supply chain on a global scale."

In addition to the Company's internal field tests, AR has tested the plant stimulant technology across all major agricultural crops and has conducted over 200 global field trials to validate its effectiveness. CannaBloom™ is delivered in a liquid concentrate form that gets mixed with water at the point of application and then applied via sprayer to the plant at each of the germination, vegetative and reproductive stages of a plant's lifecycle. The product concentrate formulations scale from small home application spray bottles through to large commercial farming tank sprayers.

Mountain Valley MD has filed for the trademark protection of CannaBloom™: SMR017 Serial number 88957408 and has already received organic certification of CannaBloom™ through the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI). OMRI is a non-profit organization that provides an independent review of products, such as fertilizers, pest controls, livestock health care products, and numerous other inputs that are intended for use in certified organic production and processing. OMRI reviews products against organic standards and once approved, acceptable products appear on the OMRI Products Lists© on their company website at omri.org.

The Company believes CannaBloom™ presents a significant opportunity given the dramatically changing global agricultural landscape, where population growth is driving need for more agricultural output while also limiting available farmlands due to urban sprawl. The World Bank* projects climate instability to dramatically impact food production and yields globally by 2050, placing more emphasis on the need for yield increases and overall plant resistance. Additionally, Research Gate** has documented the impact of increasing soil degradation and fertilizer efficiency due to chemical-heavy processes and deforestation – estimating a $400B per year loss in soil and nutrients.

"For Mountain Valley MD to authentically pursue the health and wellness industry with the underlying purpose of helping people live their best life, we knew this opportunity to dramatically impact the healthy organic food supply would be a relevant diversification for the Company," continued Hancock. "Leveraging science to help eliminate harmful pesticides and chemicals often associated with agricultural practices is very aligned with our mission."

Pursuant to the Agreement, AR will manufacture all of the CannaBloom™ products to the specifications outlined by the Company across a variety of agricultural crops for global distribution, including providing the Nano Max 1000 technology exclusively for a unique organic CannaBloom™ formulation for hemp and cannabis crops. The Company is currently working with AR on the necessary product registration steps to prioritize key focus markets. Once registered in each jurisdiction, the Company will be able to commence sales and marketing activities in eligible territories.

The Company also agreed to issue 250,000 common shares to an arm's length third party as finder fees in connection with the Agreement, which will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class health and wellness organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ technology to its ground-breaking work for the oral delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD believes its health and wellness success will be bolstered further through Quicksome™ activation of cannabinoid molecules for pioneering medical cannabis applications. As such, MVMD also focuses on research and development, plant growth sciences and manufacturing across a portfolio of sustainable cannabis assets.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to the the ability of AR and the Company to obtain the registrations required to sell and distribute CannaBloom™ and generally with respect to the results and significance of securing and utilizing the licensed rights to sell and distribute the Technology. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

