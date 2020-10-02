Mountain Valley MD Provides Successful Quicksome™ Sublingual Pre-Clinical Trial Dosing Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce the successful dosing (administration) of its Quicksome™ rapid dissolve oral strip and microparticle technology to subjects in its third-party pre-clinical trial for the drug ivermectin.

Ivermectin is a well-documented anti-parasitic drug that is used globally in both veterinary and human medicine and its uses are being broadened to include such applications as protecting from COVID-19 and anti-malarial, and has also been shown to be effective in vitro against a broad range of viruses including HIV, Dengue, Influenza and Zika virus*.

Previously announced on August 6, 2020, Mountain Valley MD achieved the successful complexation of ivermectin into a cyclodextrin and its inclusion in the liposomal technology that is the basis of MVMD's proprietary Quicksome™ technology. Ivermectin was then fabricated in two dosage forms: an enteric coated microparticle and a mucoadhesive strip form for sublingual dosing. This enabled the formal scheduling and commencement of the pre-clinical ivermectin trial.

The successful ivermectin dosing was completed without the use of needles on canines for both of the foregoing Quicksome™ technology applications with no adverse events.

Billons of worldwide ivermectin doses annually are utilized in developed countries to protect most domestic and husbandry animals from parasites including poultry, pigs, cattle and horses**. The Company believes that the potential cost reductions and ease of administration of a microencapsulated form of ivermectin in animal feed supply offers licensing partners with significant benefits in the competitive generic drug space.

"Ivermectin is a typical lipophilic BCS class 2 drug with poor water solubility and poor absorption allowing for only a very limited bioavailability," stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences at Mountain Valley MD. "We believe the ability to dose ivermectin in both an oral microparticle and a mucoadhesive strip form with our Quicksome™ technology will help to dramatically improve the efficacy of the drug."

With the successful dosing of these two product forms, the Company anticipates receiving the complete pharmacokinetic data from the ivermectin pre-clinical trials within the next two weeks. It is anticipated that the pharmacokinetic data will successfully document superior movement of the ivermectin drug into, through, and out of the body and the time course of its absorption, bioavailability, distribution and metabolism.

The Company believes that successful ivermectin dosing in the pre-clinical trial environment demonstrates the ability for the Quicksome™ platform to be adapted to commercially viable delivery products for both veterinary and human medical applications.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ technology to its ground-breaking work for the oral delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to upcoming pre-clinical trials. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

