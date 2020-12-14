Mountain Valley MD Holdings Announces Strategic Private Placement Offering of Units, Appointment of Advisor Board Members, and Proposed Debt Settlement

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to identified strategic biotech and pharmaceutical investors of up to approximately 13,636,364 units ("Units") at $0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "Warrant"), each Warrant having an exercise price of $0.45 and an expiration date of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company anticipates completing the Offering in the coming days.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for advancement of formulation research and development, pre-clinical trials, patent management and general working capital purposes. The Company may increase or decrease the size of the Offering in its sole discretion.

The Offering will be non-brokered, but the Company may, as determined in its sole discretion, pay reasonable customary brokers' and/or finders' fees, as applicable, in connection with the completion of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a four month hold from the date of issuance.

Appointment of Advisors:

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sid Senroy as an advisor to the Company. In this capacity, Mr. Senroy will work with the leadership team on pharmaceutical licensing strategy, facilitate strategic introductions to key pharmaceutical partners and support the development of the Company's overall business development plan.

Mr. Senroy is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with an MBA from Pepperdine University with expertise in helping companies pass compliance assessments, develop robust quality systems and prepare for U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews and inspections. Over the past two decades, Mr. Senroy has successfully led several global Quality and Compliance business units as an executive or senior consultant, leading to the approval of key blockbuster drugs with cumulative sales exceeding $30 billion annually over the last 10 years. Mr. Senroy's ability to form cross-functional alliances for improvement and growth, in addition to a sensitivity to cultural nuances, has helped him succeed on a global scale. He has worked extensively throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

"Mr. Senroy brings decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space to our work at MVMD, timed perfectly to support our advanced business development work inside the pharma space," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "We are very honoured to have Mr. Senroy join our advisory board and look forward to working with him and his extensive network."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the addition of Leigh Hughes as an advisor to the Company. Mr. Hughes will be supporting the Company's work in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and pharmaceutical licensing.

Mr. Hughes brings over fifteen years of professional experience in integrated corporate and marketing communications and extensive experience in venture capital services and commercialization of private and public companies across the globe: North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Region.

"The addition of Mr. Senroy and Mr. Leigh to our advisory board brings some serious skill and horsepower for this next phase of growth for Mountain Valley MD," continued Hancock. "Timed with our strategic investment capitalization and zero debt position, we are in a tremendous position to advance our business and realize our impact on global human and animal health."

Debt Settlement:

The Company also proposes to settle aggregate indebtedness of approximately $400,000 with arm's length third parties. The Company intends to issue units (the "Settlement Units") to such third parties at $0.071 per Settlement Unit, which had been reserved by the Company in early November 2020 based on the market price at that time, each Settlement Unit comprised of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "Settlement Warrant"), and each Settlement Warrant having an exercise price of $0.13 and an expiration date of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities comprising the Settlement Units will be subject to a statutory four month hold period from the date of issuance.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.



Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centered around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ technology to its ground-breaking work for the oral delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to the Offering, including the size and timing of closing, and the settlement of indebtedness and related issuance of Settlement Units.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.

For further information: Dennis Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc., Telephone: 647-725-9755, Email: [email protected], www.mountainvalleymd.com