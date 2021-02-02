Mountain Valley MD Contracts Tulane University for Adjuvant IPV Study

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce it has contracted Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, as its Contract Research Organization ("CRO") to conduct its adjuvant Inactivated Polio Vaccine ("IPV") study, commencing in February, 2021.

As announced in its recent news release on January 20, 2021, the Company filed a POROUS ALUMINUM NANO-STRUCTURED ADJUVANT ("PANA") patent to support its advanced vaccine dose sparing work and began immediately to undertake the study development and contracting of a qualified CRO. The study will compare existing Alhydrogel adjuvant to the Company's recently invented stable nano-particulate adjuvant by both intramuscular injection and intradermal injection immunization, evaluating the antibody responses following vaccination with fractional doses of IPV comparing delivery types with IPV alone or adjuvanted.

The study is anticipated to take sixty-days and will be led by Dr. Elizabeth Norton, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Norton's research focus is mucosal immunity and immunologic mechanisms of vaccination, with a particular concentration on how infection or vaccination can target specific cell populations involved in antigen transport and processing, enhance Th17 cell development and induce IgA production.

Dr. Norton was supported by the Company's key scientific advisor, Dr. John Clements in the development and design of the adjuvant IPV study that would effectively determine the exact dose sparing achievement of its patent-pending approach. Dr. Clements is Emeritus Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine and has over 35 years of experience in vaccine, immunology and infectious diseases research and development, with a distinguished scientific career focused on developing and evaluating vaccines for a wide range of infectious diseases globally.

"Our study will evaluate the ability of MVMD's new porous aluminum nanostructures to adjuvant injected IPV, promote dose-sparing, and therefore lower costs, and facilitate mucosal and herd immunity when compared to IPV," stated Dr. John Clements, MVMD scientific advisor and Emeritus Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine. "Successful completion of these studies and subsequent human clinical studies could further demonstrate the potential of Mountain Valley MD's porous aluminum nanostructures as an adjuvant in a modiﬁed IPV vaccine strategy and thereby take a major step toward achieving the global eradication of polio."

MVMD has developed porous aluminum nanostructures for use as adjuvants in vaccines against various infectious diseases, including polio. These porous aluminum nanostructures have a high surface area for vaccine-antigen binding, which the Company believes will provide long-term stability in aqueous media and promote greater stability in harsh environments.

"Vaccination is key to continued virus control, as polio disease is rapidly re-established after low or disrupted vaccination coverage," stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences at Mountain Valley MD. "If we achieve our scientific objective to deliver Inactivated Polio Vaccine with the same effect but using at least 20 times less of the vaccine with our dose sparing adjuvant while creating mucosal immunity, the scourge of polio can finally be eradicated from earth."

Polio is a highly infectious disease with no reservoir outside of its human host. Polio virus spreads through contaminated food and water and person-to-person contact, infecting susceptible populations where intestinal virus replication and shedding occur over a period of weeks.

"This leading adjuvant work the team is doing in this space is not only critical to achieving MVMD's objective to completely eradicate polio, but it will inform significant dose sparing applications across hundreds of vaccines," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "The ability for our adjuvant to be integrated into current vaccine manufacturing methods for rapid partner adoption would support our mission to enable vaccines to be more cost effective and more immediately accessible globally."

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies and its Quicksol™ solubilization technology for macrocyclic lactones, to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its ground-breaking work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy. The Company's patented Quicksol™ solubilization technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones (including the drugs Ivermectin and Selamectin). MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that the PANA process currently has the ability to eliminate, cure or eradicate Polio, or any other ailments or conditions, at this time.

