Mountain Valley MD Awarded Canadian Patent for its Quicksome™ Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "MVMD") (CSE: MVMD) (FRA:20MP) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for the patent filing around its Quicksome™ technology. The patent approval is the first for MVMD in the Canadian marketplace to pass formal allowance stage, formally protecting the process in Canada for Preparation of Desiccated Liposomes for Use in Compressible Delivery Systems.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ liposome technology utilizes an advanced two-step encapsulation and desiccation process to formulate normally highly un-bioavailable active ingredients into highly effective oral product formats. The patented Quicksome™ technology is being applied across a variety of vaccine, drug and nutraceutical applications.

"The ongoing acceptance of our patents across numerous continents is a validation of the uniqueness of our Quicksome™ technology and our proprietary approach to deliver complex molecules into the body more effectively," stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences for Mountain Valley MD. "This formally allows us to develop exclusive products in Canada that deliver superior pharmacokinetic performance without competitive interference."

The Company has released pre-clinical trial data on December 10, 2020, where a solubilized version of the drug Ivermectin was administered via its Quicksome™ desiccated liposome technology as compared to an existing oral Ivermectin solution. The results demonstrated the Quicksome™ technology was able to successfully administer Ivermectin across the mucosa, with a significant improvement in the pharmacokinetic performance compared to current oral formats. The pre-clinical data included: a 500% increase in bio availability compared to oral tablets, a TMAX (the time to reach the maximum concentration in the body) of 1 hour, a 600% increase over oral tablets, zero decline in CMAX (peak serum concentration that a drug achieves) over the entire 6-hour period investigated, and only 5% variability compared to 40% variability for oral tablets.

"Building our global patent portfolio is a very important part of MVMD's business strategy. The allowance of this patent in Canada is a great validation of our unique product advantages and this award helps the Company continue to protect our unique competitive advantages," stated Dennis Hancock, President & CEO of Mountain Valley MD. "Our ongoing focus on creating shareholder value through significant transformational health and wellness pursuits is firmly anchored in our ability to protect our technology leadership."

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class biotech and life sciences company organization centred around the implementation of its patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies and its Quicksol™ solubilization technology for macrocyclic lactones, to innovate industry leading products that are sought out globally.

MVMD's proposition for delivering Quicksome™ formulations that have rapid onset, high bioavailability, low variability and precision dosing is core to the Company's success across key health and wellness categories. Consistent with its vision towards "Helping People Live Their Best Life", MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its ground-breaking work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Company's patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy. The Company's patented Quicksol™ solubilization technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones (including the drugs Ivermectin and Selamectin). MVMD's solubility technology applied to the Ivermectin drug is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to: the growth and significance of its intellectual property and patent portfolion, and the ability to extrapolate the intellectual property to multiple applications and the effects and implications thereof.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

