Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province Diamonds", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2023") and the full year ended December 31, 2023 ("FY 2023").

All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted and are unaudited.

FY 2023 Highlights

43% improvement in key site safety KPI (TRIFR) in 2023 vs 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $165.0 million , down 8% relative to 2022 (2022: $178.6 million ).

of , down 8% relative to 2022 (2022: ). Total sales revenue at $328.6 million ( US$243.8 million ) compared to $388.9 million in 2022 ( US$297.3 million : at an average realized value of $121 per carat (US$90) 2022: $146 per carat (US$112) .

( ) compared to in 2022 ( : at an average realized value of per carat 2022: per carat . Repaid US$18 million in Senior Secured Second Lien Notes.

in Senior Secured Second Lien Notes. 9% increase in total tonnes mined in 2023 relative to 2022, coupled with a 5% increase in tonnes treated.

Net loss of $43.7 million or $0.21 loss per share (2022: net income $49.2 million or $0.23 earnings per share. Included in the determination of net loss is an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of $104.6 million and foreign exchange gains of $6.6 million (2022: foreign exchange loss of $28.2 million ) on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debt. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the relative strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.

Operational Highlights for Q4 2023 and FY 2023

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)

1,572,696 carats recovered during the Quarter at an average grade of 1.84 carats per tonne, 3% lower than the comparable quarter in 2022 (Q4 2022: 1,621,800 carats at 1.96 carats per tonne). 5,557,655 carats recovered during FY 2023 at an average grade of 1.71 carats per tonne, 1% higher than the comparable period (full year ended December 31, 2022 (" FY 2022 "): 5,519,309 at 1.78 carats per tonne).

(" "): 5,519,309 at 1.78 carats per tonne). 1,895,492 ore tonnes mined during the quarter, a 169% increase on the comparable period in 2022 (Q4 2022: 705,924). 3,807,102 ore tonnes mined during FY 2023, a 7% decrease from 2022 (FY 2022: 4,113,648).

855,319 ore tonnes treated during the quarter, a 3% increase on the comparable period in 2022 (Q4 2022: 828,644). 3,249,963 ore tonnes treated during FY 2023, a 5% increase from 2022 (FY 2022: 3,102,219).

9,831,021 total tonnes mined during the quarter, a 3% decrease on the comparable period (Q4 2022: 10,144,844). 37,147,350 total tonnes mined during FY 2023, a 9% increase from 2022 (FY 2022: 33,947,188).

Q4 2023 and FY 2023 Production Statistics



Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YoY Variance Total tonnes mined (ore and waste) 9,831,021 10,144,844 -3 % Ore tonnes mined 1,895,492 705,924 169 % Ore tonnes treated 855,319 828,644 3 % Diamonds recovered 1,572,696 1,621,800 -3 % Carats recovered (49% share) 770,621 794,682 -3 % Recovered grade (carats per tonne) 1.84 1.96 -6 %



FY 2023 FY 2022 YoY Variance Total tonnes mined (ore and waste) 37,147,350 33,947,188 9 % Ore tonnes mined 3,807,102 4,113,648 -7 % Ore tonnes treated 3,249,963 3,102,219 5 % Diamonds recovered 5,557,655 5,519,309 1 % Carats recovered (49% share) 2,723,251 2,704,461 1 % Recovered grade (carats per tonne) 1.71 1.78 -4 %

Financial Highlights for Q4 2023

918,000 carats sold (Q4 2022: 758,000), with total proceeds of $79.8 million ( US$58.9 million ) at an average realized value of $87 per carat (US$64) , compared to $96.3 million in Q4 2022, ( US$71.3 million ), at an average realized value of $127 per carat, (US$94) .

( ) at an average realized value of per carat , compared to in Q4 2022, ( ), at an average realized value of per carat, . Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $39.8 million .

of . Earnings from mine operations of $25.6 million .

. Cash costs of $93 per tonne treated and $50 per carat recovered, include capitalized stripping costs 1 .

per tonne treated and per carat recovered, include capitalized stripping costs . Net loss of $75.8 million or $0.36 loss per share. Included in the determination of net loss for Q4 2023, is an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of $104.6 million and foreign exchange gains of $6.7 million , on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debts. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the relative strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS.

Financial Highlights for FY 2023

Total sales revenue at $328.6 million ( US$243.8 million ) at an average realized value of $121 per carat (US$90) compared to $388.9 million in 2022 ( US$297.3 million sales revenue at an average realized value of $146 per carat, (US$112) .

( ) at an average realized value of per carat compared to in 2022 ( sales revenue at an average realized value of per carat, . Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $165.0 million down 8% (2022: $178.6 million ).

of down 8% (2022: ). Earnings from mine operations of $102.4 million (2022: earnings from mine operations $170.5 million ).

(2022: earnings from mine operations ). Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 2,3 of $129 per tonne treated (2022: $122 per tonne) and $75 per carat recovered (2022: $69 per carat).

of per tonne treated (2022: per tonne) and per carat recovered (2022: per carat). Net loss of $43.7 million or $0.21 loss per share (2022: net income $49.2 million or $0.23 earnings per share. Included in the determination of net loss is an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of $104.6 million and foreign exchange gains of $6.6 million (2022: loss of $28.2 million ) on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debt. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the relative strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.

or loss per share (2022: net income or earnings per share. Included in the determination of net loss is an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of and foreign exchange gains of (2022: loss of ) on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debt. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the relative strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar. Capital expenditures were $83.3 million , $74.4 million of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $8.9 million accounting for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.

2 Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's December 31, 2023 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

3 In FY 2023 a total of 37.1 million tonnes mined, compared to a total of 33.9 million tonnes mined in 2022; a 9% increase year over year.

Market Highlights and Commentary for Q4 2023 and FY 2023

In Q4 2023, 918,000 carats were sold at an average value of $87 per carat (US$64 per carat) for total proceeds of $79.8 million (US$58.9 million) in comparison to 758,000 carats sold at an average value of $127 per carat (US$94 per carat) for total proceeds of $96.3 million (US$71.3 million) in Q4 2022.

During FY 2023, 2,718,000 carats were sold at an average value of $121 per carat (US$90 per carat) for total proceeds of $328.6 million (US$243.8 million) in comparison to 2,657,000 carats sold at an average value of $146 per carat (US$112 per carat) for total proceeds of $388.9 million (US$297.3 million.

After a record-breaking previous year, 2023 was more challenging for the diamond industry. Retail activity and consumer demand softened in the US and Europe amid global inflation concerns and ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East. Chinese retail remained persistently quiet.

Towards the end of the third quarter, major producers postponed or cancelled sales until more favourable market conditions prevailed. The Company elected to strategically stock select categories of goods to defend prices. In October, India's Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, representing Indian manufacturers, introduced a two-month self-imposed import ban. These supply-tightening measures reduced manufacturers' inventories and moved polished goods downstream for the retail holiday season and anticipated restocking. By year end, diamond prices had steadied, and the Company sold most of its strategic stock at a premium to withdrawn prices.

Mountain Province Diamonds President and CEO Mark Wall commented:

"Coming from record 2022 where multiple Company financial records were broken, 2023 saw reduced revenues primarily due to a softening market. Driven by this softening, the Company, along with its JV partner De Beers Group, made the prudent decision to limit discretionary spending, including continuing internal studies on a potential transition to underground mining at Gahcho Kué to extend mine life. The Company intends to take all reasonable steps to maintain the underground mining optionality.

Despite the challenging market in H2, during 2023 the Company paid down US$18 million in senior secured second lien notes. While we would have preferred to pay down more, this is aligned with our strategy to pay down debt principal as cash flows allow, to maintain financial flexibility.

Operationally, 2023 saw improvements on certain key metrics, including an increase in tonnes treated of 3.25 million tonnes in 2023 vs 3.10 million tonnes in 2022, primarily driven by improvement post the mid-2023 major plant shut-down.

Moving into 2024, the Company faces a lower production year due to the effects of mine sequencing and grade profile changes, all normal occurrences in open pit diamond mining. This lower production year was anticipated, and the mine remains on-track to achieve the previously stated 2024 production guidance of 4.2 - 4.7 million carats at the JV level and 2.3 - 2.6 million carats sold at the Company level.

On the rough diamond market, we continue to monitor developments closely as many factors are integrated in the market dynamic. Initial stages of a recent G7 sanction banning imports of Russian-origin rough diamonds have increased efforts through the diamond pipeline to track and promote diamond's origin tracing. This could yield a positive impact on demand for Canadian origin goods, and the Company is reviewing opportunities."

Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes the key operating statistics for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, and the previous year, at the Gahcho Kué Mine.





Three months ended Three months ended Year ended Year ended



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022











GK operating data









Mining









*Ore tonnes mined kilo tonnes 1,895 706 3,807 4,114 *Waste tonnes mined kilo tonnes 7,936 9,439 33,340 29,833 *Total tonnes mined kilo tonnes 9,831 10,145 37,147 33,947 *Ore in stockpile kilo tonnes 2,316 1,759 2,316 1,759











Processing









*Ore tonnes processed kilo tonnes 855 828 3,250 3,102 *Average plant throughput tonnes per day 9,293 9,303 8,904 8,593 *Average diamond recovery carats per tonne 1.84 1.96 1.71 1.78 *Diamonds recovered 000's carats 1,573 1,621 5,558 5,519 Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province 000's carats 771 794 2,723 2,704 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping ** $ 51 101 82 89 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping** $ 93 160 129 122 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping** $ 28 52 48 50 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping** $ 50 82 75 69











Sales









Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province*** 000's carats 918 758 2,718 2,657 Average diamond sales price per carat US $ 64 $ 94 $ 90 $ 112











* at 100% interest in the GK Mine









**See Non-IFRS Measures section









***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process

Financial Performance





Three months ended Three months ended Year ended Year ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022











Sales $ 79,778 96,315 328,630 388,853 Carats sold 000's carats 918 758 2,718 2,657 Average price per carat sold $/carat 87 127 121 146 Cost of sales per carat* $/carat 59 85 83 82 Earnings from mine operations per carat $ 28 42 38 64 Earnings from mine operations % 32 % 33 % 31 % 44 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 3,837 5,476 14,317 17,171 Operating (loss) income $ (83,356) 25,257 (23,039) 141,027 Net (loss) income for the period $ (75,792) 9,421 (43,671) 49,195 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.36) 0.04 (0.21) 0.23 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.36) 0.04 (0.21) 0.23

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The MD&A refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered", both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Operating Income", "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced in order to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Operating (loss) income is used by management to analyze the profitability of the Company that is generated during the regular course of its mining operations. It excludes income and expenses that are derived from activities not related to the Company's core business operations such as finance expenses, derivative gains (losses), and foreign exchange revaluation gains (losses).

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net income on the consolidated statement of comprehensive (loss) income:





Three months ended Three months ended Year ended Year ended



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022











Net (loss) income for the year

$ (75,792) $ 9,421 $ (43,671) $ 49,195 Add/deduct:









Non-cash depreciation and depletion

19,019 17,805 70,803 57,159 Impariment loss on property, plant and equipment

104,593 - 104,593 - Net realizable value adjustment included in production costs

- - 9,706 - Share-based payment expense

228 496 1,363 1,923 Fair value gain of warrants

(1,842) (391) (4,816) (6,242) Finance expenses

12,672 19,861 41,918 47,812 Derivative (gains) losses

(12,013) (2,627) (11,790) 2,513 Deferred income taxes

(610) 5,520 1,980 21,200 Current income taxes

150 - 1,200 - Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses

(6,638) (25,882) (6,237) 5,049 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA)

$ 39,767 $ 24,203 $ 165,049 $ 178,609 Sales

79,778 96,315 328,630 388,853 Adjusted EBITDA margin

50 % 25 % 50 % 46 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income:





Three months ended Three months ended Year ended Year ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022











Cost of sales production costs $ 33,415 38,449 138,383 131,596 Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments $ (12,026) 2,507 (7,802) 4,105 Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping $ 21,389 40,956 130,581 135,701 Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping $ 38,721 64,858 204,927 185,536











Tonnes processed kilo tonnes 419 406 1,593 1,520 Carats recovered 000's carats 770 794 2,723 2,704











Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping $ 51 101 82 89 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping $ 93 160 129 122 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping $ 28 52 48 50 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping $ 50 82 75 69

About the Company

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué joint venture consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls over 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué diamond mine that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63/carat. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140/ct. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75/carat. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province Diamond's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Matthew MacPhail, P.Eng., MBA, an employee of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information: Mark Wall, President and CEO, 161 Bay Street, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, Phone: (416) 361-3562, E-mail: [email protected]; Matthew MacPhail, Chief Technical & Sustainability Officer, 161 Bay Street, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, Phone: (416) 361-3562, E-mail: [email protected]