Mount Sinai Hospital Deploying Novari ATC Surgical Wait List Management System

KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has executed an agreement with Mount Sinai Hospital, part of Sinai Health, to implement its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology.

The Novari ATC technology will be implemented as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital and all surgical offices. The system will provide these surgeons and their office staff access to a robust wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

"The implementation of Novari is a welcome innovation to our surgical program."- Lisa Wayment, Mount Sinai Hospital Tweet this

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts. The implementation of the award winning Novari ATC system includes integration to the hospital's Oracle Health Cerner Millenium electronic health record (EHR) system, automating the surgical booking process.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at hospitals and regional health authorities in Canada and Australia. The Novari access to care platform helps improve access to care, wait times, and drive efficiencies for patients accessing a wide variety of health care services including surgery, mental health & additions, diabetes, cardiac, medical imaging, etc.

"The implementation of Novari is a welcome innovation to our surgical program. Utilizing the best that technology has to offer, this system will help as we move forward with expanding our surgical services to address surgical backlog, identify prioritized patients, and meet our ultimate goal of ensuring safe and efficient flow through our program. The ability to receive real time data will enable us to assess and evaluate our performance, and guide our decisions so that they are data driven and evidence based."- Lisa Wayment, Senior Clinical Program Director, Surgery and Oncology, Mount Sinai Hospital

"Our system's ability to provide the leadership at Mount Sinai with accurate and real time information on patients queuing for surgery will greatly assist them in their efforts to provide timely and compassionate access to care for their patients" - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health.

About Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital, part of Sinai Health, is an internationally recognized acute care academic health science centre affiliated with the University of Toronto. The Hospital is a leader in the clinical areas of women's and infants' health, chronic disease management, specialized cancer care, emergency medicine, and geriatrics. Founded in 1923, Mount Sinai is committed to the service of others and its purpose to care, create possibilities and offer hope. Holding Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada, Mount Sinai is the first and only hospital in Canada to receive Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence and patient care. The Hospital is also top employer in Canada, receiving multiple awards for our employee-focused and culture centred programs. www.sinaihealth.ca/

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

SOURCE Novari Health Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact Jeremy Clark, [email protected]