Mount Pleasant Group Makes Second $270,000 Donation to 36 Food Banks in Communities Across the GTA

News provided by

Mount Pleasant Group

Mar 01, 2022, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mount Pleasant Group, which owns and operates cemeteries, funeral centres and cremation centres in communities across the GTA, has for a second year in a row donated $270,000 to local food banks. Thirty-six food banks will receive $7,500 each to help them meet the need for their services in their local communities.

Susan Mitchell and Christopher Archer have been volunteering at the Weston Area Emergency Support Food Bank since April 2020. (CNW Group/Mount Pleasant Group)
Last year's donation was in recognition that food banks were seeing demand for their services double, triple or even quadruple during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the food banks were also dealing with additional challenges like fewer volunteers, complexities associated with social distancing and increased costs for PPE and other protective equipment. One year later, the challenges remain just as pressing as they were in 2021, which led Mount Pleasant Group to contribute to these important community hubs once again.

"COVID brought massive challenges to our community and our food bank. And while we're all tired of the pandemic, the increased need we are seeing at the Weston Area Emergency Support food bank is not going away," said Diana Stapleton, Chair Weston Area Emergency Support food bank. "We are grateful for the support of Mount Pleasant Group and of our community, which continues to provide invaluable support to our food bank." 

As a funeral and cemetery provider, the Mount Pleasant Group understands how devastating the pandemic has been on GTA communities.

"We are a community-based organization," said Glenn McClary, President and CEO, Mount Pleasant Group. "Our staff live in the neighbourhoods we serve, and they see the impacts that COVID-19 is having on families every day. With these donations, we want to help the food banks meet the needs of those in our communities who are struggling with food insecurity."

Wherever possible, donations will be hand delivered safely to food banks by staff from the local Mount Pleasant Group cemetery or funeral centre. A list of food banks receiving donations is attached.

About the Mount Pleasant Group: With roots stretching back to 1826, the Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) has provided cemetery, funeral and cremation services across the GTA for nearly 200 years. MPG is a passionate, innovative provider driven by an enduring commitment to diversity and customer choice.

Food bank

Location

Salvation Army Food Bank Oshawa

45 King St. E, Oshawa, ON L1H 1B2

Feed the Need

371A Marwood Drive, Oshawa, ON L1H 7P8

Salvation Army Food Bank Ajax 

122 Hunt St., Ajax, ON  L1S 1P5

St. Paul's On-The-Hill Food Bank

1537 Pickering Pkwy, Pickering, ON L1V 6W8

Aurora Food Pantry

350 Industrial Pkwy,S., Aurora, ON L4G 3V7

Newmarket Food Pantry

1251 Gorham Rd. Unit 8, Newmarket, ON L3Y 8Y6

Richmond Hill Food Pantry

55 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3G4

ANIDA (All Nations International Development Agency)

4401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto, ON M3N 2S4

The Vaughan Food Bank

5732 Hwy#7 Unit 3 & 4, Woodbridge, ON L4L 3A2

Humanity First Canada

600 Bowes Rd., Concord, ON L4K 4A3

SEVA Food Bank Malton

2832 Slough St., Mississauga, ON L4T 1G3

Knights Table of Peel

287 Glidden Rd Unit 4, Brampton, ON L6W 1H9

St. Mary's Food Bank

6341 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5

St. James Food Basket

400 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Toronto, ON   M9B 2A8

Seva Food Bank Wolfdale

2832 Slough St., Mississauga, ON L4T 1G3

The Mississauga Food Bank

3121 Universal Drive, Mississauga ON, L4X 2E2

Churches on the Hill Food Bank

230 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M4V 1R5

Salvation Army Bloor Central Food Bank

789 Dovercourt Rd., Toronto, ON M6H 2X4

Thorncliffe Food Bank

1 Leaside Pk Drive Unit 5B, Toronto, ON, M4H 1R1

Fort York Food Bank

380 College Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S6

Allan Gardens Food Bank

353 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON M5A 2S3

St. Ann Food Bank

120 First Avenue, Toronto, ON M4M 1X1

Malvern Food Bank

4548 Sheppard Ave E., Scarborough, ON M1S 1V2

Kennedy Eglinton Food Bank

157 Byng Avenue, Scarborough, ON M1L 3P3

Warden Avenue Food Bank

20 Gilder Drive, Scarborough, ON M1K 5E1

Weston Area Emergency Support

1 King St, Weston, ON M9N 1K8

The Stop

P.O. Box 69, Stn. E., Toronto, ON, M6H 4E1

Parkdale Community Food Bank

1499 Queen Street West, Toronto ON, M6R 1A3

Salvation Army - Yorkminster Citadel

1 Lord Seaton Rd., Toronto ON M2P 2C1

Salvation Army North Toronto Community Church

42 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4P 1A6

Salvation Army - North York Temple

25 Centre Ave N., North York ON, M2M 2L4

Community Share

33 Overland Dr., North York, ON M3C 2C3

Flemingdon Food Bank

10 Gateway Blvd, North York, ON M3C 3A1

Lawrence Heights, North York Harvest Community Food Space

116 Industry St., North York ON M6M 4L8

Bathurst-Finch Community Food Bank

116 Industry St., North York ON M6M 4L8

Society For The Living Food Bank

274 Eddystone Ave, North York  M3N 1H7

