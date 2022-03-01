Mount Pleasant Group Makes Second $270,000 Donation to 36 Food Banks in Communities Across the GTA

Last year's donation was in recognition that food banks were seeing demand for their services double, triple or even quadruple during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the food banks were also dealing with additional challenges like fewer volunteers, complexities associated with social distancing and increased costs for PPE and other protective equipment. One year later, the challenges remain just as pressing as they were in 2021, which led Mount Pleasant Group to contribute to these important community hubs once again.

"COVID brought massive challenges to our community and our food bank. And while we're all tired of the pandemic, the increased need we are seeing at the Weston Area Emergency Support food bank is not going away," said Diana Stapleton, Chair Weston Area Emergency Support food bank. "We are grateful for the support of Mount Pleasant Group and of our community, which continues to provide invaluable support to our food bank."

As a funeral and cemetery provider, the Mount Pleasant Group understands how devastating the pandemic has been on GTA communities.

"We are a community-based organization," said Glenn McClary, President and CEO, Mount Pleasant Group. "Our staff live in the neighbourhoods we serve, and they see the impacts that COVID-19 is having on families every day. With these donations, we want to help the food banks meet the needs of those in our communities who are struggling with food insecurity."

Wherever possible, donations will be hand delivered safely to food banks by staff from the local Mount Pleasant Group cemetery or funeral centre. A list of food banks receiving donations is attached.

About the Mount Pleasant Group: With roots stretching back to 1826, the Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) has provided cemetery, funeral and cremation services across the GTA for nearly 200 years. MPG is a passionate, innovative provider driven by an enduring commitment to diversity and customer choice.

Food bank Location Salvation Army Food Bank Oshawa 45 King St. E, Oshawa, ON L1H 1B2 Feed the Need 371A Marwood Drive, Oshawa, ON L1H 7P8 Salvation Army Food Bank Ajax 122 Hunt St., Ajax, ON L1S 1P5 St. Paul's On-The-Hill Food Bank 1537 Pickering Pkwy, Pickering, ON L1V 6W8 Aurora Food Pantry 350 Industrial Pkwy,S., Aurora, ON L4G 3V7 Newmarket Food Pantry 1251 Gorham Rd. Unit 8, Newmarket, ON L3Y 8Y6 Richmond Hill Food Pantry 55 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3G4 ANIDA (All Nations International Development Agency) 4401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto, ON M3N 2S4 The Vaughan Food Bank 5732 Hwy#7 Unit 3 & 4, Woodbridge, ON L4L 3A2 Humanity First Canada 600 Bowes Rd., Concord, ON L4K 4A3 SEVA Food Bank Malton 2832 Slough St., Mississauga, ON L4T 1G3 Knights Table of Peel 287 Glidden Rd Unit 4, Brampton, ON L6W 1H9 St. Mary's Food Bank 6341 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5 St. James Food Basket 400 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Toronto, ON M9B 2A8 Seva Food Bank Wolfdale 2832 Slough St., Mississauga, ON L4T 1G3 The Mississauga Food Bank 3121 Universal Drive, Mississauga ON, L4X 2E2 Churches on the Hill Food Bank 230 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M4V 1R5 Salvation Army Bloor Central Food Bank 789 Dovercourt Rd., Toronto, ON M6H 2X4 Thorncliffe Food Bank 1 Leaside Pk Drive Unit 5B, Toronto, ON, M4H 1R1 Fort York Food Bank 380 College Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S6 Allan Gardens Food Bank 353 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON M5A 2S3 St. Ann Food Bank 120 First Avenue, Toronto, ON M4M 1X1 Malvern Food Bank 4548 Sheppard Ave E., Scarborough, ON M1S 1V2 Kennedy Eglinton Food Bank 157 Byng Avenue, Scarborough, ON M1L 3P3 Warden Avenue Food Bank 20 Gilder Drive, Scarborough, ON M1K 5E1 Weston Area Emergency Support 1 King St, Weston, ON M9N 1K8 The Stop P.O. Box 69, Stn. E., Toronto, ON, M6H 4E1 Parkdale Community Food Bank 1499 Queen Street West, Toronto ON, M6R 1A3 Salvation Army - Yorkminster Citadel 1 Lord Seaton Rd., Toronto ON M2P 2C1 Salvation Army North Toronto Community Church 42 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4P 1A6 Salvation Army - North York Temple 25 Centre Ave N., North York ON, M2M 2L4 Community Share 33 Overland Dr., North York, ON M3C 2C3 Flemingdon Food Bank 10 Gateway Blvd, North York, ON M3C 3A1 Lawrence Heights, North York Harvest Community Food Space 116 Industry St., North York ON M6M 4L8 Bathurst-Finch Community Food Bank 116 Industry St., North York ON M6M 4L8 Society For The Living Food Bank 274 Eddystone Ave, North York M3N 1H7

