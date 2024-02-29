Mount Allison University appoints Dr. Ian Sutherland as 16th President and Vice-Chancellor

SACKVILLE, NB, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Mount Allison University has appointed Dr. Ian Sutherland as the University's 16th President and Vice-Chancellor. His term will begin on July 15, 2024.

Below is a message that was shared with the Mount Allison community from Cheryl Hodder, Chair of the Board of Regents.

It is my great pleasure, on behalf of the Board of Regents of Mount Allison University, to announce the appointment of Dr. Ian Sutherland as the School's 16th President and Vice Chancellor, effective July 15, 2024.

Dr. Sutherland's appointment is the result of a comprehensive search and a unanimous recommendation of the Presidential Search Committee, and unanimous approval from the Board.

Our Presidential search focused on finding a President who would lead Mount Allison with integrity, build trust, and empower others. A purpose-driven leader, Dr. Sutherland embodies those characteristics and brings the energy and experience to lead Mount Allison boldly into the future.

For over a decade, Dr. Sutherland has worked in academic leadership in Atlantic Canada and internationally. He is currently a Memorial University Vice President with primary responsibility for leading its Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook, Newfoundland & Labrador. Dr. Sutherland comes to academic leadership through a highly interdisciplinary background, rooted in the performing arts, social sciences, and liberal arts. He has held a variety of leadership and academic appointments in Canada, the U.K., Poland, Germany, and Slovenia. He brings extensive knowledge and expertise in strategic planning from his roles in higher education and as a consultant working with private sector and non-profit organizations.

I'm pleased to share some words from Dr. Sutherland with you:

"I am elated and humbled to be joining the team at Mount Allison, a university that has always inspired me! Mount Allison is a beautiful small-town university whose students, faculty, staff and alumni have been making impacts nationally and globally for nearly 200 years. It is a university deeply devoted to making the world a better place through learning, research, and community – one that lives and breathes a student-first culture. This incredible experience cultivates learning environments where every student has the opportunity to not just live up to, but build new potential, beyond what we can even imagine today, and I look forward to working together with you to continue this tradition. I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to collaboratively lead Mount Allison's next chapter as Canada's top undergraduate university"

Growing up in the small outport town of Lewisporte, Newfoundland, and most recently living in Corner Brook with his husband Jernej, and their dog Luka, I have no doubt Dr. Sutherland and his family will feel right at home in Sackville.

We are deeply appreciative of Dr. Robert MacKinnon for serving as Interim President and Vice-Chancellor while we conducted a thorough search. He will continue in the post until Dr. Sutherland's arrival later this summer.

