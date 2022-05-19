Mott's® Clamato® Is Serving Up Support for Canada's Bar & Restaurant Industry

The Search for the Best Caesar In Town Begins

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Attention Caesar lovers! For the second year in a row, Mott's® Clamato® is inviting Canadians to help crown the "Best Caesar in Town®" and give one deserving establishment a shot at winning $25,000. But it doesn't stop there! For every Mott's® Clamato® product sold between May 19th and September 5th, $1 of every purchase will go towards a donation to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund (up to a maximum of $30,00).

"When it comes to cocktails, nothing's more Canadian than a Caesar. That's why we're so proud to support the bartenders, mixologists and industry professionals who've helped make this iconic cocktail what it is today," said Cameron Butt, Director of Marketing for Mott's® Clamato. "We also wanted to show our solidarity with the hospitality industry that's been through so much these last two years and shine a light on all the bars and restaurants that make this country great."

Starting on May 19th (National Caesar Day) until July 4th, Canadians will be given the opportunity to nominate their favourite local bars and restaurants that make the best Caesar by visiting www.MottsClamato.ca/BestCaesar. Any establishment that receives at least five nominations will immediately advance to the semi-finals and move one step closer to the chance of winning the $25,000 grand prize. $15,000 will also be awarded to the second place finalist and $10,000 to the third place1. As a show of thanks, all nominators will automatically be entered for a chance to WIN a Backyard Lounge Prize for their participation.

From all the nominations received, a judging panel will select 30 semi-finalists who will be asked to submit a short video sharing their Best Caesar recipe. Out of the 30 selects, a top 10 will be announced and then it is up to you. Public voting opens on July 29th and will run until September 5th. All 10 videos will be shared online to help Canadians and the judges make their final decision.

Key dates to remember2:

● Nominations Open - May 19, 2022 – July 4, 2022

● Semi-finalists submissions - July 5, 2022 -July 18, 2022

● Judging Period - July 19, 2022 - July 27, 2022

● Top 10 Finalists Voting Open to Public - July 29, 2022 – September 5, 2022

● Live Virtual Ceremony - September 28, 2022

Sorso Lounge, from Airdrie Alberta, was the 2021 winner, which was chosen among 255 Canadian restaurants for their "Suffering Caesar " cocktail inspired by Guatemalan Worry Dolls. London Richard's video was one of ten videos shared on the company website where Canadians voted to help choose the grand prize winner.

Who will be the 2022 winner? Now's your chance to help Mott's® Clamato® crown the "Best Caesar in Town®" and show your favourite bar or restaurant some love3. For full details, including competition rules and regulations, please visit: www.MottsClamato.ca/BestCaesar



_______________________ 1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. During the Nomination Period, Nominators may nominate, via the Entry Form (each, a "Nomination" and collectively, the "Nominations") on www.MottsClamato.ca/BestCaesar (the "Website"), a local bar/restaurant (each, a "Bar/Restaurant" and collectively, the "Bars/Restaurants") that makes the best Caesar in town, using a Mott's® Clamato® product, to give that Bar/Restaurant a chance to win $25,000 CAD (the "First Prize"), $15,000 CAD (the "Second Prize") or $10,000 (the "Third Prize"). Such Bar/Restaurant must meet to the best of the Nominator's knowledge the qualifying conditions established in Section 2 (Eligibility) of these rules and regulations. 2 . KEY DATES: The Mott's® Clamato® Best Caesar in Town 2022 Competition (the "Competition") is brought to you by Canada Dry Mott's Inc. (the "Sponsor") and is being managed and implemented by its promotional agency, Mosaic Sales Solutions (hereinafter the "Representative"). The Competition consists of (i) the preliminary nomination period taking place between May 19, 2022 at 9:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and July 4, 2022 at 8:59:59 a.m. ET (the "Nomination Period"); (ii) the semi-finalist video submissions taking place between July 5, 2022 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET and July 18, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (the "Semi-Finalist Submissions"); (iii) the judging period taking place between July 19, 2022 at 12:00:00 a.m. ET and July 27, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (the "Judging Period"); and (iv) the voting period taking place between July 29, 2022 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET and September 5, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (the "Voting Period"). The Competition begins on May 19, 2022 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET and ends on September 5, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (the "Competition Period"). 3 ELIGIBILITY: The Competition is open only to Bars/Restaurants in Canada who meet the following criteria: • The Bar/Restaurant must have five or less physical locations within Canada; • The Bar/Restaurant must be an independently owned/non franchised licensed establishment; • The Bar/Restaurant must serve Mott's® Clamato® Caesars; • The Bar/Restaurant must have a valid liquor license • The Bar/Restaurant must be in business and operating before January 1, 2021, through to present and shall not have filed for Bankruptcy

