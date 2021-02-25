Motorino Announces the Launch of the Super Soco TC Pro eBike

The demand for personal transformation has grown significantly and continues to see unprecedented growth amidst the current climate of the pandemic. As consumers seek alternative transportation that have a lower carbon footprint and are cost effective, the Super Soco TC Pro eBike comes at a very affordable price and attractive features that is unrivaled in the industry.

Greenwit Technologies, a Vancouver based ebikes distributor continues to look to best of breed and innovative solutions to support alternative forms of transportation with a lower carbon footprint. Greenwit Technologies has been following the growth in popularity of this brand of electric motorcycles in Europe and is very excited to be the exclusive distributor in North America of the Super Soco line.

Super Socos are manufactured in China under the leading Australian company VMoto. The quality and performance of these bikes fostered a partnership with Ducati in 2018. With their max speed of 70 km/h in Canada the Super Soco electric motorcycles do not require a special motorcycle license. They can be used on the roads with a regular car driver's license.

With the TC Pro, Super Soco promises an excellent quality electric motorcycle at a reasonable price. Even more exciting is the fact that these Super Soco electric motorcycles are included in Canadian provincial rebate program with rebates up to $2,000. The latest Super Soco model, the TC Pro model which is an equivalent of their most popular TC Max model, but $1,000 less then TC Max because of its limited 1000 units promotional production quantity. Much cheaper than a Zero motorcycle, more original than a scooter, the TC Pro has found its niche place in the hot electric motorcycle market. Because it has a major advantage: its price, around $6,400 CAD before any provincial or government rebates!

Similar to Harley Davidson Live Wire electric motorcycle, the TC Pro and TC max rear wheel is driven by a belt and the combination of the high-speed motor and the reduction ratio between the two sprockets is the key to its higher torque than its ICE equivalents. The belt driven rear wheel makes also easier changing a flat tire than rear hub motor. It also contributes to more even weight distribution of the bike compared to built in rear wheel hub motor. ‎At 93 kg, the ebike is as agile as a bike. It sneaks quickly and stops clean when needed without being unbalanced.

The Super Soco TC Pro is equipped with a massive 240mm disk hydraulic double piston front brake with oversized floating callipers and features high-quality Brembo hydraulic brakes and a Combined Brake System ( CBS ). CBS allows the rear brake to be combined with the front brake. Indeed, when you brake from the rear, the front brake will automatically activate in order to better balance the action and prevent you from unbalanced manual braking in an emergency situation.

The Super Soco TC Pro offers a range of 60 to 140 km depending on the driving mode (eco, normal or sport). Each of them is made for a specific use. It features removable battery that can be charged on or off the bike overnight or for 4 hours with a fast charger. In the city, the TC Pro is is described like a fish in the water from its riders. Its featherweight, quick start and good turning radius allow it to sneak seamlessly between any obstacles.

The following are some technical Information specs for the Super Soco:

Battery:‎ ‎ Panasonic Lithium-ion removable‎

‎ Panasonic Lithium-ion removable‎ ‎Recharge time:‎ ‎ 4 to 6 hours‎

‎ 4 to 6 hours‎ ‎Autonomy:‎ ‎ 80 to 140 km depending on the driving mode (announced)‎

‎ 80 to 140 km depending on the driving mode (announced)‎ ‎Rated power: ‎ ‎1,500 Watts‎

‎1,500 Watts‎ ‎Maximum power: ‎ ‎5,000 Watts‎

‎5,000 Watts‎ Couple maximal: 180 Nm

180 Nm ‎Top speed:‎ ‎ 70 km/h (for Canada )‎

‎ 70 km/h (for )‎ ‎Saddle height: ‎ ‎710 mm‎

‎710 mm‎ ‎Front suspension:‎ ‎ Inverted hydraulic fork - 35mm‎

‎ Inverted hydraulic fork - 35mm‎ ‎Rear suspension:‎ ‎ a single-spring rear shock that can be adjusted in preload‎

‎ a single-spring rear shock that can be adjusted in preload‎ ‎Brakes: ‎ ‎pierced discs - 2 pistons (front) - 180mm 1 piston (back) - coupled‎

‎pierced discs - 2 pistons (front) - 180mm 1 piston (back) - coupled‎ ‎Weight (with battery):‎‎ 100 kg‎

