Motif Labs submits evidence package, signs 2-year supply contract with Slow Ride Bakery

Motif Labs completes phase 1 extraction facility (12,500 square feet) and submits evidence package to Health Canada

Motif Labs and Slow Ride Bakery agree to terms on wholesale distillate oil purchase

LONDON, ON, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Motif Labs is pleased to announce the completion of its phase 1 construction, successfully retrofitting 12,500 square feet of their premises in Aylmer, Ontario. The facility has been built to EU- GMP standards, paving the way for the company to access international markets for its clients (expected in 2021). Within the initial build, Motif will be capable of converting 200,000kg of biomass into highly purified extracts and formulations. With 70,000 square feet of additional space at its disposal, and a robust R&D pipeline, Motif is currently evaluating opportunities for continued growth into ancillary services and products.

Supply Partnership Announced

With its 2020/2021 extraction capacity quickly filling up, Motif also announced a 2-year wholesale oil agreement with Slow Ride Bakery, an edibles manufacturer based in Ottawa, Ontario. The agreement will provide Slow Ride with a minimum of 1kg/month of high-quality THC distillate oil (90%+) in order to manufacture the company's premium line of baked goods, confectioneries and spreads. Motif will work on unique formulations and terpene blends to further enhance the manufacturing process and resulting effect of Slow Ride's products.



CEO of Motif Labs, Ian Haase, stated that "Motif Labs is excited to partner with Slow Ride Bakery, and to provide their talented team with exceptional quality cannabinoids and terpenes for their infused line of baked goods. Edibles will capture a significant share of the overall cannabis market, and Slow Ride is uniquely positioned to be one of the first entrants into this exciting new space. We look forward to being a trusted partner for many years to come."

"We are delighted to be partnering with Motif Labs," says Karen Dhawan, founder at Slow Ride Bakery. "With the experience and expertise of the Motif team, we are confident we will be enhancing our cookies, candies and spreads with the most premium distillate on the market. We are confident in their highly skilled team to customize and create out-of-this-world cannabinoids and terpene infusions for our treats. We were very impressed touring their beautiful facility in Aylmer, Ontario, and we are excited to increase our purchasing as both our companies take their place in this new market."

About

Motif Labs is a privately-owned cannabis extraction and processing facility located in SW Ontario. Motif operates as a business-to-business enterprise, offering toll processing and contract manufacturing services to Licensed Producers (LP's) and 3rd Party Brands. Founded by a team of scientists and engineers, Motif prides itself on the core values of integrity, collaboration and quality. The company has developed a strong network within the Industry, and the core extraction team has received extensive training in facilities across North America.



Slow Ride Bakery is a privately-owned edibles company located in Ottawa, Ontario. This hip new business specializes in cannabis cookies, infused confectionaries, and THC-laden spreads. The products are all hand-crafted using familiar high-quality ingredients for a homestyle flavour. The team at Slow Ride is thrilled to soon share their delicacies with the Canadian cannabis market, bringing a new wave of gourmet edible products to enjoy.

