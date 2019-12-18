Motif Labs secures additional growth financing and announces extraction agreement with cultivator JC Green

Motif Labs is pleased to announce an additional $2.65M of Series B investment.

LONDON, ON, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Motif Labs is pleased to announce an additional $2.65M of Series B investment from existing shareholders to execute on strategic growth objectives. The company has now secured more than $8M in financing to build out it's cannabis extraction and processing facility in Southwestern Ontario. Within the Phase 1 footprint of 12,500 sqft, Motif will be capable of processing more than 200,000kg of biomass annually. Operations are expected to begin in early 2020. The growth capital will be used to bring additional capacity online, and to add ancillary services including expanded storage, high throughput terpene extraction and bulk water-soluble products, which strengthen Motif's overall product offering and differentiation in the market.

Extraction Partnership Announced

With its 2020/2021 extraction capacity quickly filling up, Motif announced an extraction agreement with licensed cultivator JC Green. Motif will convert a portion of JC Green's harvest into highly purified distillate oil, allowing the company to meet its Cannabis 2.0 objectives.

CEO of Motif Labs, Ian Haase, stated that "Motif Labs is thrilled to partner with JC Green and it's incredible team of cultivation experts. The company has developed a strong brand, with exceptional quality, and we look forward to providing the company with high quality concentrates for the next generation of cannabis products."

JC Green CEO, Robert O'Neill, stated that "JC Green is extremely fortunate to have an extraction facility of Motif's caliber so close by our production site. We are excited about the synergy between our two privately owned companies and ecstatic for the future of our budding relationship. Together we will help a maturing cannabis industry better serve our customers and community's needs."

Motif Labs is a privately-owned cannabis extraction and processing facility located in SW Ontario. Motif operates as a business-to-business enterprise, offering toll processing and contract manufacturing services to Licensed Producers (LP's) and 3rd Party Brands. Founded by a team of scientists and engineers, Motif prides itself on the core values of integrity, collaboration and quality. The company has developed a strong network within the Industry, and the core extraction team has received extensive training in facilities across North America.

JC Green Inc. is a privately-owned and operated licensed producer located in Thorndale, Ontario. We specialize in growing small-batch, hand crafted cannabis cultivated to help our customers enjoy a better quality of life. Our cannabis is unique in both the varieties we offer and the location where we operate – the former Leesboro Central School that our founder attended as a child. This remarkable location is now a best-in-class facility designed and engineered solely to grow premium quality cannabis, in every crop.

