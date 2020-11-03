Motif Labs Completes First Shipment of Formulated Cannabis Distillate to New Brunswick-Based Licensed Producer

Cannabinoids used in production of Canadian legal market's first cannabis-infused, strain-inspired Bath Bombs, set for pre-Christmas launch

AYLMER, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Motif Labs, an Ontario-based licensed producer (LP) of cannabis extract products has entered into an exclusive supply partnership with Stewart Farms, a New Brunswick-based licensed producer. Under the terms of the agreement, Motif will provide Stewart Farms with a consistent supply of specially formulated oil for use in their line of bath and beauty products. The first of these products, a line of all-natural Bath Bombs, will launch in time for the holiday season, and contain 50 MGs of cannabinoids (25MG THC/25MG CBD). Stewart Farms Bath Bombs are a first of their kind in Canada's legal market; strain-inspired and handmade with all-natural and organic ingredients, the company's debut consumer product is packaged in fully biodegradable outer packaging and shrink wrap.

Motif Labs' Chief Revenue Officer, Mandy Kang, noted the potential for significant growth expected in cannabis topicals over the next 1-2 years, and explained how Motif Labs is uniquely positioned to play a significant role in this sub-sector of the Industry. "Cannabis topicals are the next frontier in infused products. They will attract both existing cannabis consumers with a unique experience and draw new consumers into the fold. We anticipate that many people will experience cannabis for the first time through a topical, and it's why we are so excited to partner with Stewart Farms and their amazing team. Their unique vision in creating this product, and their ongoing commitment to sustainability and waste reduction positions them perfectly to create a popular consumer brand that resonates with the values that so many of us have. We are excited to be a trusted partner, and will continue to innovate and help produce unique products for Canadian consumers."

"We've found the ideal extraction partner in Motif Labs, whose commitment to quality matches Stewart Farms'. We're proud to bring Bubba Kush, Blue Dream and Trainwreck-inspired, distillate-infused bath products to Canadian consumers in time for the holidays, and we're just as proud to do it with the help of Motif Labs," said Stewart Farms CEO, Tanner Stewart.

About Motif Labs

Motif Labs is a specialized cannabis extraction and processing facility located in Southwestern Ontario. Motif operates as a business-to-business enterprise, offering toll processing, contract manufacturing and white labeling services to partner LP's and third-party brands. Founded by a team of scientists and engineers, Motif prides itself on the core values of integrity, collaboration and quality. The company has developed a strong network within Canada's cannabis industry, and is rapidly scaling to fulfill the significant demand for its services. For more information, visit MotifLabs.ca

About Stewart Farms

Stewart Farms is a regenerative plant producer, specializing in ethically grown cannabis products, world-class genetics, breeding and farming technologies that go beyond sustainability. The St. Stephen, New Brunswick-based licensed producer uses the most valuable fruiting crop in the world, cannabis, to advance aquaponics farming technology on a global scale. The company produces and sells all-natural, cannabinoid-infused personal care products to consumers and world-class genetics to licensed producers. All proceeds from sales are devoted to the development of vertical aquaculture technology. For more information, visit stewartfarms.life.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Tanner Stewart, CEO, [email protected], (587) 588-6739; Mandy Kang, CRO, [email protected], (905) 424-2068

