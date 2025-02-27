Motic Instruments and Media Cybernetics Partner to Deliver AI-Powered, Application-Specific Turnkey Microscopy Systems

Motic's superior optical technology combined with Image-Pro's AI-powered analysis offers unmatched precision and efficiency in microscopy:

Superior Optics & Ergonomics – Research-grade optics with versatile configurations

– Research-grade optics with versatile configurations High-Speed Live Tiling – Large-area imaging without motorized control

– Large-area imaging without motorized control Enhanced Image Quality – Real-Time Deconvolution and Color Correction for high-contrast, low-noise imaging

– Real-Time Deconvolution and Color Correction for high-contrast, low-noise imaging AI-Powered Analysis – Automated segmentation and measurement of complex objects

– Automated segmentation and measurement of complex objects Standardized Workflows – Reliable Analysis Protocols for reproducible results

– Reliable Analysis Protocols for reproducible results Data Visualization & Reporting – Integrated tools for streamlined analysis

"Media Cybernetics is thrilled to partner with Motic," said Nick Beavers, CEO of Media Cybernetics. "Together, we're not just offering a product—we're transforming the future of microscopy by making advanced imaging accessible and intuitive for researchers everywhere."

This partnership boosts efficiency and accuracy in scientific research. Life science laboratories will experience faster, more precise cell counts, confluence analysis, and complex multi-marker analyses, leading to improved data and downstream results. Meanwhile, materials scientists will gain innovative tools for analyzing grains, particles, coatings, and fibers, driving advancements in product development and quality control.

Renzo Gavilanez, General Manager of Motic Microscopes – North America, added, "This partnership signifies an impressive leap toward our vision of integrating world-class research grade microscopes with state-of-the-art imaging analysis software. By combining our strengths, we're setting a new standard for laboratories globally, simplifying complex processes, and accelerating scientific breakthroughs."

Learn how our AI-enhanced microscopy solutions can transform your research.

About Motic Instruments

Motic Instruments, a globally recognized leader in microscopy since 1988, advances discovery and progress across government, industries, research, and education. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Motic delivers high-quality, affordable imaging solutions that shape the future of scientific exploration.

About Media Cybernetics

Media Cybernetics, a global leader in image analysis software, powers scientific and industrial research. With decades of expertise, its user-friendly Image-Pro® platform streamlines image capture, processing, and reporting. Media Cybernetics drives innovation, customer success, and strategic partnerships that enable meaningful progress.

Contact

Motic Microscopes – North America

[email protected]

Media Cybernetics

[email protected]

SOURCE MEDIA CYBERNETICS, INC.