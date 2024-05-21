Mother Parker's and Ahmed Group Announce Resolution and Forward Movement on Dundas Street Development

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Mother Parker's together with the Ahmed Group, a leading asset manager and real estate developer in Ontario, Canada are pleased to announce a principled settlement for Ahmed Group's proposed development of a mixed-use, purpose-built rental project of 568 units at 1000 and 1024 Dundas Street East, Mississauga

After years of diligent discussions and negotiations, both parties have reached a principled resolution to concerns previously raised regarding the proposed development.

This step marks a significant move forward with the parties now moving towards the OLT's endorsement of the settlement.

SOURCE Mother Parkers