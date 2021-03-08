Mother-daughter's Big Mountain Foods expands into 70,000 sq. ft. facility with aim to make plant-based foods more accessible

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Just in time for International Women's Day, mother-daughter owned-and-operated Big Mountain Foods has announced its expansion into a 70,000 square foot facility.

Kimberly Chamberland (right), CEO, and Jasmine Chamberland (left), President of Big Mountain Foods in their new 70,000 square foot facility that opened in February 2021. (CNW Group/Big Mountain Foods)

Led by Kimberly and Jasmine Chamberland, the natural vegan food manufacturer has made exciting distribution partnerships with retail chains such as Loblaws which, paired with their local success, helped facilitate the move into the sprawling new facility in Delta, BC. The space will provide the company with the tools and international reach to make their plant-based foods more accessible than ever. Big Mountain Foods also aims to have the facility be zero-waste by 2025.

"I am so proud of the expansion Big Mountain Foods has undergone to get to this point and we are ready to move forward into a larger facility with the top talent in place to execute our product outreach strategy across the USA, Canada, and Asia over the next five years," says Kimberly Chamberland, CEO of Big Mountain Foods.

Big Mountain Foods also just launched four new "Veggie Links" products across Canada and the US. The sausages, which come in styles from chorizo to bratwurst, are made from Saskatchewan-grown split peas—and, like all of Big Mountain Food's products, are certified-vegan, gluten, nut, and soy-free, and non-GMO verified. The strong commitment to sustainability is just one reason why Big Mountain Foods won the Emerging Exporter Award from Business in Vancouver in 2021.

"With new brands entering the plant-based space, we're ready to expand our capacity and execute our vision to be the leader in clean eating while continuing to innovate allergen-free, clean-label products with ingredients our customers know and love," says Jasmine Chamberland, President of Big Mountain Foods.

About Big Mountain Foods

Founded in 1987, Big Mountain Foods makes natural vegan products out of real and fresh ingredients. The Vancouver-based manufacturer has been a supermarket mainstay since its inception due to the quality of their plant-based products, as well as the loving care put into their creation. Coming from four generations of entrepreneurial women, Big Mountain Foods also prides itself on being entirely female-owned and having a 90 per cent female immigrant workforce.

