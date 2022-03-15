Most common HVAC issues and how to fix them. Should you repair or replace your HVAC system, let's find out.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - BCRC Heating reveals explain how owning an HVAC system is a huge responsibility but when something goes wrong, it can be difficult to know whether to try and fix it yourself or call in a professional. Here are the most common HVAC problems and how to prevent expensive replacements.

When You Might Need A HVAC Repair

Because of their high usage, geothermal heating and cooling systems may develop numerous problems with time. While as a whole, the HVAC sector is going through an intense period of transformations, propelled by new market demand, but still homeowners and businesses face common HVAC issues. ¹

These HVAC issues might be caused by external factors, such as poor maintenance, or even equipment failure within the machines themselves. But because several brands are producing low-quality parts that must be maintained or replaced regularly, finding reasonably priced replacement parts can often be a challenge for businesses and homeowners. By seeking the help of a professional HVAC service provider, you can repair or replace faulty or old HVAC systems and save energy in the long run.

Let's take a look at the most common HVAC issues we come across as an HVAC service provider and what might be causing the problem in the first place.

1: Faulty Thermostat

One of the most common HVAC problems is a faulty thermostat. If your thermostat is not working correctly, it can cause your system to not only overheat and waste money but also cool down your home or workplace too much. And this means you'll need to counteract the colder temperature by turning up the heat consistently. You may also notice that your energy bills are higher than usual, which can be frustrating. Replacing a thermostat is usually a relatively simple and inexpensive fix and can help you to reduce your energy bills whilst improving the environment of your home or office.

2: Broken Blower

If your blower is not working, it can cause your A\C system to overheat. You may also notice a decrease in air quality throughout your home and increased noise levels which can be annoying, especially if you're working from home. Although replacing or repairing a broken blower should be done by a professional HVAC technician. To prevent a broken or faulty blower in the first place, make sure to carry out regular HVAC service, which will rid your A/C system of excess dust and debris build-up, which can cause the windings and bearings to break.

3: Inefficient Air Filter

If your air filter is clogged or dirty, it can cause your HVAC system to work harder than necessary and lead to increased energy bills. It's important to replace your air filter regularly, which is usually every three months. Even in a pet-free, clean home or office, dust and air pollutants can quickly spread throughout the home, putting your health at risk. If you've started coughing or sneezing more recently, it could be a sign to get your air filter serviced.

Test your home for Radon , a radioactive gas, online.

You should also have a carbon monoxide alarm at home to check for dangerous leaks.

4: Leaking Ducts

If you have leaking ducts, it can cause air conditioning units to freeze up or even overheat. You may also notice a decrease in air quality and an increase in your energy bills. If you suspect that your ducts are leaking, it's best to call a professional HVAC technician for repairs.

5: Old or Failing System

If your system is more than ten years old, it might be time to consider replacing it. HVAC systems that are more than ten years old are likely not as energy-efficient as newer models and may also have a higher chance of breaking down, which could result in a costly repair.

If you're experiencing any of the above HVAC problems, don't try to fix them yourself. Call in a professional HVAC technician for repairs or replacement. And remember, if it's been more than ten years since your last system update, it might be time for a new one.

