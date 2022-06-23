MOSAICULTURES QUEBEC 2022 OPENS ITS DOORS

This spectacular exhibition will run until Oct. 10th

QUEBEC CITY, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mosaïcultures Quebec 2022 exhibition, sponsored by iA Financial Group will be taking place in Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge, which has been transformed into a vast living art gallery. More than 200 sculptures, including many new original works, created with more than 6 million flowers and plants grouped into 20 creations will amaze visitors starting tomorrow, and running until October 10th.

More than 150 guests gathered this morning to attend the official launch of Mosaïcultures Quebec 2022, in the presence of numerous dignitaries and public and private partners.

"What a thrill it is to introduce our largest exhibition right here in Quebec! Our team worked tirelessly, with passion and love, to create works that are impressive in their finesse and realism. It was a real feat considering the limited time we had! We want visitors to return home with greater awareness of the fragility and beauty of life on our planet," said Lise Cormier, General Manager and Vice-President of Mosaïcultures Internationales of Montreal.

The exhibition, themed "Once upon a time…the Earth," also highlights Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge's historical past and the rich culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation. The circuit includes five parts. These include the Pergola, a reproduction of the Lieutenant-Governor's residence, Polar and Marine World, Endangered Species, the Huron-Wendat Nation and the Farm.

Easy access to the site

Thanks to the generous collaboration of iA Financial Group, the event's official sponsor, visitors will have free access to two parking lots. These include 1150 Grande Allée W., and the outdoor parking lot on avenue Thornhill. Please note that the availability of parking lots will coincide with the opening hours of the exhibition site (7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to dusk).

Paid parking will also be available at the RAMQ, located at 1125, Grande Allée W., from 4:00 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays. Payments can be made by card (credit or debit) only. University Laval, which is located at 2325, rue de l'Université, also offers paid parking spaces during the week and free parking on weekends.

Why not take the bus?

The Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC), in a bid to promote and facilitate the use of public transit, also offers the Mosaïcultures pass at a preferential rate of $5 which includes a round trip, sold on Nomade Payment. Through "Privilège famille," RTC services are free at all times for children aged 6 to 12 accompanied by an adult holding a valid RTC pass. Buses are also free at all times for children 0 to 5 years old.

Several RTC routes serve Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge. These include Metrobus 800 and 801 as well as routes 11 and 25. A bike station is also available on site.

Public transit, the best way to get to the Mosaïcultures.

Quotes

"Mosaïcultures Quebec 2022 is one of the Capitale-Nationale region's flagship tourism revival projects. Hats off to the organisation, which made this family event Mosaïcultures Internationale's biggest creation in its twenty years of existence! I invite visitors to come and admire these horticultural masterpieces which remind us of the beauty of the nature that surrounds us."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region.

"Hosting an event of international scope such as Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 in Jean-Talon, is a dream scenario. Young and old alike can admire the majestic sculptures that will bring the Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge to life over the coming months. This summer, we hope to see you among the green giants!"

Joëlle Boutin, Member for Jean-Talon.

"iA Financial Group is proud to be the official sponsor of Mosaïcultures Quebec 2022. Mosaïcultures are an inspiration, a call of wonder at the beauty of nature. They are also a way of inciting us to invest in taking care of it."

Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Financial Group.

"Quebec City is thrilled to host such an important event. What a great opportunity for tourists from all over the province to discover or rediscover our beautiful city. Local merchants will benefit from the arrival of a large number of visitors. Young and old alike will marvel at the floral sculptures while enjoying one of the most beautiful parks in our city."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor, Ville de Quebec.

"The Huron-Wendat Nation is pleased to host this wonderful Mosaïcultures presentation on its magnificent ancestral territory, the Nionwentsïo. We are proud to be associated with this event, which gives pride of place on Mother Earth and which aligns in all respects with the values of protection and enhancement of nature that we have been advocating for millennia."

Rémy Vincent, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation.

"It's an honour to welcome the Mosaïcultures exposition this year, whose craftsmen are recognised internationally. As a Member of Parliament for Quebec and on behalf of the Minister of Sports and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, I am delighted that our government is contributing to the development and influence of this extraordinary event, which has been growing in stature for more than 20 years. We are aware of the impact of the pandemic on tourism. Mosaïcultures will help revive this important Quebec industry."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Quebec and Minister of Health.

"Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge, which was formerly named Spencerwood, became a public park in 1967. The Quebec public has for many years benefitted from the beauty and tranquillity of this serene area. This summer, this historical site located on the shores of the St. Lawrence River will amaze us with the creations created by the Mosaïcultures organisation. The exhibition, which is composed of major works and paintings will be a pleasure for the eyes, but also a reminder of the fragility of life. I hope that all visitors to this magnificent park will find peace and serenity there."

The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec.

"I would like to thank Minister Geneviève Guilbault, iA Financial Group and all of our partners who made Mosaïcultures Quebec 2022 possible. Expertise, acquired during the past 22 years, enables the team to offer the Quebec public and the hundreds of thousands of expected visitors a true horticultural jewel set in the green setting of Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge."

Louis L. Roquet, president of Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montreal.

Valuable partners

Mosaïcultures Quebec 2022, which is sponsored by iA Financial Group, is made possible thanks to the contribution of the Government of Quebec, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Ville de Quebec and many partners. These include Destination Québec cité, the Huron-Wendat Nation, Loto-Quebec, TVA, Dollywood, WKND, QSL, Desjardins, Biscuits Leclerc Group, Laura Secord, the Port du Quebec, including the Ocean Group, Béton Provincial and IMTT, Ubisoft, the Distillery Stadaconé, CDPQ, Commercial Development Company - Avenue Maguire, Beneva (born from the merger of La Capitale and SSQ Assurance), the Réseau de transport de la Capitale, Fairmont Château Frontenac and the Hôtel Classique.

About Mosaïcultures

Mosaïcultures Internationales of Montreal, is a renowned international leader in the field of mosaiculture. Since its founding in 1999, this non-profit corporation has organised 5 international competitions, 7 exhibitions and produced more than 100 works presented in twenty countries, attracting more than 15 million visitors, who have expressed a satisfaction rate of nearly 100%.

