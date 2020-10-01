Mosaic North America Names Subtej Nijjar Canada President

"As an experienced agency executive, Subtej understands exactly how to harness continued success and turn it into business growth. We are delighted to have him join Mosaic and bring his innovative, forward-looking vision to our team in Canada," says Stephen Kremser, Chief Operating Officer over Marketing, Foodservice & European Divisions and Head of Mosaic North America, to whom Nijjar will report.

Most recently founder and president of UNION, Nijjar has more than 20 years of strategic and digital planning experience on some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Domino's, IKEA, Under Armor, Best Buy, Molson Coors, Unilever, Kraft and American Express. His career has spanned both agency and brand side, having worked at global agencies like CP+B and Ogilvy, as well as Microsoft.

Throughout his career, Nijjar has helped his agencies win over 175 creative awards and honours, including multiple Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils and a Grand Effie. He has also served as a judge for Effie Canada, the Marketing Awards, and Media Innovation Awards.

"I am thrilled to be leading Mosaic Canada. The opportunity to help an organization that is the size and scale of Mosaic grow and progress into a new decade is tremendously exciting. This past year has shaped how the marketing industry operates and innovates, so I am beyond excited to help define the vision for the future of the agency," says Nijjar.

A strategic planner by trade, Nijjar has been celebrated as an industry visionary from the beginning of his career. He was recognized as one of Marketing Magazine's "Ones to Watch," celebrating Canada's brightest minds under the age of 30.

About Mosaic North America

Mosaic is an integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension to make the world a better experience. Mosaic creates, designs and executes strategically led experiences that make brands more visible and more valuable in culture, in-store and online. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.

SOURCE Mosaic North America

For further information: Colette McLaughlin, Marketing Communication Manager , [email protected] , 312.837.4193, http://www.mosaic.com

Related Links

http://www.mosaic.com

